OIC Expresses Concern Over Indian Supreme Court’s Verdict On IIOJK

Sumaira FH Published December 13, 2023 | 06:20 PM

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has expressed concern over the recent verdict of Supreme Court of India upholding the illegal unilateral actions taken by the Narendra Modi-led Indian government that repealed the special status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) on August 5, 2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has expressed concern over the recent verdict of Supreme Court of India upholding the illegal unilateral actions taken by the Narendra Modi-led Indian government that repealed the special status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) on August 5, 2019.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the OIC General Secretariat in a statement issued in Jeddah in reference to the decisions and resolutions of the Islamic Summit and the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers related to the Kashmir dispute reiterated its call to reverse all illegal and unilateral measures taken by the Modi regime since August 5, 2019 aimed at changing the internationally-recognized disputed status of the occupied territory.

The General Secretariat (GS) reaffirmed its solidarity with the people of IIOJK in their quest for the right to self-determination.

It also reiterated its call on the international community to enhance its efforts to resolve the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant United Nations (UN) Security Council resolutions.

