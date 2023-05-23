UrduPoint.com

OIC Holds An Extraordinary Meeting On The Attacks Against Al-Aqsa

Umer Jamshaid Published May 23, 2023 | 03:25 PM

OIC Holds an Extraordinary Meeting on the Attacks against Al-Aqsa

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23 May, 2023) On Wednesday, 24 May 2023, the General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will hold at its headquarters in Jeddah, at the invitation of the State of Palestine and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the Extraordinary meeting of the open-ended Executive Committee at the level of the Permanent Representatives to “discuss the continuous Israeli attacks on the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque”.


It is expected that H.E.

the OIC Secretary-General, Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, will address the meeting to inform the participants of the dangerous developments that the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque and the city of Al-Quds Al-Sharif are exposed to, in addition to the continued Israeli attacks on the occupied Palestinian territory.

Related Topics

Palestine Jeddah May Mosque OIC

Recent Stories

Fly Emirates to Dubai and enjoy a complimentary ni ..

Fly Emirates to Dubai and enjoy a complimentary night’s stay in a luxury 4* or ..

1 minute ago
 Sharjah Ruler promotes Tariq Al Suwaidi to Colonel

Sharjah Ruler promotes Tariq Al Suwaidi to Colonel

28 minutes ago
 Jamshed Cheema, his wife Musarrat Cheema decide to ..

Jamshed Cheema, his wife Musarrat Cheema decide to quit PTI

1 hour ago
 UAE national Jiu-Jitsu team wins 20 medals at Thai ..

UAE national Jiu-Jitsu team wins 20 medals at Thailand Open Grand Prix

2 hours ago
 Govt committed to ensure equitable distribution of ..

Govt committed to ensure equitable distribution of resources: Dar

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan's interim bail extended, Bushra Bibi gr ..

Imran Khan's interim bail extended, Bushra Bibi granted bail

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.