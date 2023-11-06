Open Menu

OIC Hosts Three-day International Conference On Women In Islam

Sumaira FH Published November 06, 2023 | 05:57 PM

OIC hosts three-day international conference on women in Islam

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia is hosting a three-day "International Conference on Women in Islam" in Jeddah starting on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia is hosting a three-day "International Conference on Women in Islam" in Jeddah starting on Monday.

Organized by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the conference aims to highlight the successes of Muslim women and their role and contributions to the development of the OIC Member States.

The moot also aims to counter the negative propaganda that portrays Islamic religion as an obstacle to women's rights and to demonstrate that Islamic teachings have always been just and towards women.

It will also create a detailed plan for legal reforms and political initiatives to foster justice and empower women in Islamic societies. The event is also expected to adopt a comprehensive document titled "The Jeddah Document for Women in Islam.

"

The event comprises five working sessions, where ministers, officials, scholars, and thinkers of both genders will delve into the status of women and their rights in Islam in addition to various issues related to women in contemporary societies.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, in his address at the opening session of the 49th Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers held in Mauritania in March, 2023 the Kingdom's initiative to host the "International Conference on Women in Islam".

Saudi Arabia continuously supports the OIC objectives and its efforts to preserve the rights of Muslim women and enhance their role in the development of member countries.

Related Topics

Jeddah Saudi Arabia Mauritania Saud March Women Muslim Event OIC

Recent Stories

Internal political Tarrorists of May 9th violated ..

Internal political Tarrorists of May 9th violated the sanctity of the Mianwali A ..

4 minutes ago
 Khawaja Saad Rafique calls for inclusion of all pa ..

Khawaja Saad Rafique calls for inclusion of all parties’ symbols

15 minutes ago
 ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Bangladesh opt to fiel ..

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Bangladesh opt to field first against Sri Lanka

26 minutes ago
 UET holds inaugural consultative workshop for proj ..

UET holds inaugural consultative workshop for project "transformation of constru ..

11 minutes ago
 Antisemitism being used to stifle criticism of Isr ..

Antisemitism being used to stifle criticism of Israel: Queen Rania

45 minutes ago
 Solangi lauds professionalism of Chinese enterpris ..

Solangi lauds professionalism of Chinese enterprises working on CPEC

51 minutes ago
Israeli airstrikes continue in Gaza as death toll ..

Israeli airstrikes continue in Gaza as death toll approaches 10,000

59 minutes ago
 Experts discuss sustainable agriculture developmen ..

Experts discuss sustainable agriculture development at UVAS meeting

11 minutes ago
 Rupee sheds 89 paisa against Dollar

Rupee sheds 89 paisa against Dollar

6 minutes ago
 PESCO notifies power suspension on various feeders

PESCO notifies power suspension on various feeders

6 minutes ago
 AUP, AFRC ink MoU for promotion of research activi ..

AUP, AFRC ink MoU for promotion of research activities in agriculture sector

6 minutes ago
 China's Xi meets Australian PM Albanese in Beijing

China's Xi meets Australian PM Albanese in Beijing

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan