OIC-IPHRC condemns rising Islamophobia, reprisal attacks in India, IIOJK

The Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission (IPHRC) of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation has expressed grave concern over the alarming surge in Islamophobic rhetoric, hate-fueled violence, and targeted attacks against the Muslim communities in India and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, particularly in the wake of the recent tragic incident in Pahalgam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) The Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission (IPHRC) of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation has expressed grave concern over the alarming surge in Islamophobic rhetoric, hate-fueled violence, and targeted attacks against the Muslim communities in India and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, particularly in the wake of the recent tragic incident in Pahalgam.

Condemning the scapegoating of Muslims and the far-right nationalist incitement of communal violence, the Commission underscored that such actions constitute serious violations of international human rights law, according to a Foreign Office press release.

It urged the Government of India to ensure accountability, uphold the rights of over 200 million Muslims, and end the cycle of hate and impunity.

The Commission called on the United Nations and the international community to monitor the situation closely, push for independent investigations, and protect the fundamental freedoms of Muslims in India and IIOJK.

Reaffirming its stance on Kashmir, the IPHRC also reiterated the need for a UN-led fact-finding mission and emphasized the Kashmiris' right to self-determination in line with relevant UN and OIC resolutions.