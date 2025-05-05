Open Menu

OIC-IPHRC Condemns Rising Islamophobia, Reprisal Attacks In India, IIOJK

Faizan Hashmi Published May 05, 2025 | 10:26 PM

OIC-IPHRC condemns rising Islamophobia, reprisal attacks in India, IIOJK

The Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission (IPHRC) of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation has expressed grave concern over the alarming surge in Islamophobic rhetoric, hate-fueled violence, and targeted attacks against the Muslim communities in India and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, particularly in the wake of the recent tragic incident in Pahalgam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) The Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission (IPHRC) of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation has expressed grave concern over the alarming surge in Islamophobic rhetoric, hate-fueled violence, and targeted attacks against the Muslim communities in India and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, particularly in the wake of the recent tragic incident in Pahalgam.

Condemning the scapegoating of Muslims and the far-right nationalist incitement of communal violence, the Commission underscored that such actions constitute serious violations of international human rights law, according to a Foreign Office press release.

It urged the Government of India to ensure accountability, uphold the rights of over 200 million Muslims, and end the cycle of hate and impunity.

The Commission called on the United Nations and the international community to monitor the situation closely, push for independent investigations, and protect the fundamental freedoms of Muslims in India and IIOJK.

Reaffirming its stance on Kashmir, the IPHRC also reiterated the need for a UN-led fact-finding mission and emphasized the Kashmiris' right to self-determination in line with relevant UN and OIC resolutions.

Recent Stories

Sindh Police to launch faceless e-challan system

Sindh Police to launch faceless e-challan system

18 minutes ago
 Tax Law (Amendment) Ordinance aims to address urge ..

Tax Law (Amendment) Ordinance aims to address urgent legal, administrative gaps

18 minutes ago
 Inauguration of solar home systems distribution to ..

Inauguration of solar home systems distribution to low-income families in Sehwan ..

27 minutes ago
 Promotion of pulse cultivation imperative to save ..

Promotion of pulse cultivation imperative to save heavy foreign exchange: Dr Saj ..

27 minutes ago
 Hanif Abbasi meets UAE Ambassador

Hanif Abbasi meets UAE Ambassador

2 minutes ago
 Anti-encroachment drive restores order in Cantt Ar ..

Anti-encroachment drive restores order in Cantt Areas

2 minutes ago
PSL 2025 Match 25 Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalm ..

PSL 2025 Match 25 Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who Wil ..

5 hours ago
 Freedom of Speech Under Fire? India Blocks GTV

Freedom of Speech Under Fire? India Blocks GTV

5 hours ago
 Met Office predicts rain  as Karachi weather turn ..

Met Office predicts rain  as Karachi weather turns pleasant

5 hours ago
 India unilaterally suspends IWT under WB arbitrati ..

India unilaterally suspends IWT under WB arbitration after Pahalgam attack

5 hours ago
 Business community expressed displeasure over Tax ..

Business community expressed displeasure over Tax Laws amendments

2 minutes ago
 SC reserves verdict on appeal against civilians’ ..

SC reserves verdict on appeal against civilians’ trial in military courts

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan