OIC-IPHRC Condemns Rising Islamophobia, Reprisal Attacks In India, IIOJK
Faizan Hashmi Published May 05, 2025 | 10:26 PM
The Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission (IPHRC) of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation has expressed grave concern over the alarming surge in Islamophobic rhetoric, hate-fueled violence, and targeted attacks against the Muslim communities in India and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, particularly in the wake of the recent tragic incident in Pahalgam
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) The Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission (IPHRC) of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation has expressed grave concern over the alarming surge in Islamophobic rhetoric, hate-fueled violence, and targeted attacks against the Muslim communities in India and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, particularly in the wake of the recent tragic incident in Pahalgam.
Condemning the scapegoating of Muslims and the far-right nationalist incitement of communal violence, the Commission underscored that such actions constitute serious violations of international human rights law, according to a Foreign Office press release.
It urged the Government of India to ensure accountability, uphold the rights of over 200 million Muslims, and end the cycle of hate and impunity.
The Commission called on the United Nations and the international community to monitor the situation closely, push for independent investigations, and protect the fundamental freedoms of Muslims in India and IIOJK.
Reaffirming its stance on Kashmir, the IPHRC also reiterated the need for a UN-led fact-finding mission and emphasized the Kashmiris' right to self-determination in line with relevant UN and OIC resolutions.
Recent Stories
Sindh Police to launch faceless e-challan system
Tax Law (Amendment) Ordinance aims to address urgent legal, administrative gaps
Inauguration of solar home systems distribution to low-income families in Sehwan ..
Promotion of pulse cultivation imperative to save heavy foreign exchange: Dr Saj ..
Hanif Abbasi meets UAE Ambassador
Anti-encroachment drive restores order in Cantt Areas
PSL 2025 Match 25 Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who Wil ..
Freedom of Speech Under Fire? India Blocks GTV
Met Office predicts rain as Karachi weather turns pleasant
India unilaterally suspends IWT under WB arbitration after Pahalgam attack
Business community expressed displeasure over Tax Laws amendments
SC reserves verdict on appeal against civilians’ trial in military courts
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sindh Police to launch faceless e-challan system18 minutes ago
-
Inauguration of solar home systems distribution to low-income families in Sehwan held27 minutes ago
-
Promotion of pulse cultivation imperative to save heavy foreign exchange: Dr Sajid-ur-Rehman27 minutes ago
-
3 police officers remanded for assaulting lawyer in court51 minutes ago
-
Court adjourns hearing of PTI protest case till June 241 hour ago
-
5.3 kg heroin seized, accused arrested1 hour ago
-
19 arrested on gambling charges1 hour ago
-
Court adjourned hearing of four missing brothers1 hour ago
-
DG PILAC visits ailing Punjabi Poet Baba Najmi1 hour ago
-
Provision of quality services on motorways to be ensured: Secretary1 hour ago
-
Multan crime rate goes down in 20251 hour ago
-
Faisalabad’s Saqlain Azam honored as Punjab’s Best Firefighter1 hour ago