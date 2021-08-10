UrduPoint.com

OIC-IPHRC Delegation Concludes Its 5-day Visit To Pakistan, AJK

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 12:37 PM

OIC-IPHRC delegation concludes its 5-day visit to Pakistan, AJK

Pakistan Foreign Office says that the 12-member IPHRC delegation was led by its Chairperson, Dr. Saeed Al Ghufli.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 10th, 2021) The Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation on Tuesday concluded its 5-day visit to Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Pakistan Foreign Office, the 12-member IPHRC delegation was led by its Chairperson, Dr. Saeed Al Ghufli.

During its stay in Pakistan, the IPHRC delegation met with political leadership and with the Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Affairs.

In AJK, the IPHRC delegation called on President Masood Khan and widely interacted with Kashmiri refugees from IIOJK, leadership of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Kashmiri civil society and media representatives.

The visiting delegation was provided unfettered access by the Government of Pakistan to undertake its mandated task with objectivity.

In due course, a detailed report of the findings of IPHRC will be presented, with concrete recommendations, for the consideration of the next session of the OIC-CFM.

Several requests have been made by the IPHRC to India over the years for allowing a fact-finding mission to IIOJK.

However, despite its false claims of "normalcy" in the occupied territory, India continues to deny access to the IPHRC as well as other human rights organizations to visit IIOJK.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Foreign Office Hurriyat Conference Civil Society Visit Sardar Masood Khan Azad Jammu And Kashmir Media All From Government Refugee

Recent Stories

Chinese court upholds death sentence for Canadian ..

Chinese court upholds death sentence for Canadian in drugs case

4 seconds ago
 Zambians to vote in tense polls as economy struggl ..

Zambians to vote in tense polls as economy struggles

6 seconds ago
 Mongolia logs 957 new COVID-19 cases

Mongolia logs 957 new COVID-19 cases

7 seconds ago
 Japanese Foreign Minister to Tour Middle East From ..

Japanese Foreign Minister to Tour Middle East From August 15-24

8 seconds ago
 Kazakhstan to Administer Pfizer Vaccine to Childre ..

Kazakhstan to Administer Pfizer Vaccine to Children, Pregnant Women - Health Min ..

11 seconds ago
 Iraqi FM arriving Pakistan on two-day visit tomorr ..

Iraqi FM arriving Pakistan on two-day visit tomorrow

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.