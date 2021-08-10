OIC-IPHRC delegation concludes its 5-day visit to Pakistan, AJK

(@fidahassanain)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 10th, 2021) The Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation on Tuesday concluded its 5-day visit to Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Pakistan Foreign Office, the 12-member IPHRC delegation was led by its Chairperson, Dr. Saeed Al Ghufli.

During its stay in Pakistan, the IPHRC delegation met with political leadership and with the Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Affairs.

In AJK, the IPHRC delegation called on President Masood Khan and widely interacted with Kashmiri refugees from IIOJK, leadership of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Kashmiri civil society and media representatives.

The visiting delegation was provided unfettered access by the Government of Pakistan to undertake its mandated task with objectivity.

In due course, a detailed report of the findings of IPHRC will be presented, with concrete recommendations, for the consideration of the next session of the OIC-CFM.

Several requests have been made by the IPHRC to India over the years for allowing a fact-finding mission to IIOJK.

However, despite its false claims of "normalcy" in the occupied territory, India continues to deny access to the IPHRC as well as other human rights organizations to visit IIOJK.