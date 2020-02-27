UrduPoint.com
OIC-IPHRC Strongly Condemns Organized Violence Against Muslims In India

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 12:37 AM

OIC-IPHRC strongly condemns organized violence against Muslims in India

The Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission (IPHRC) of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Wednesday strongly condemned the organized violence against Muslims by extremist Hindus in India and regretted the loss of innocent lives

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ):The Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission (IPHRC) of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Wednesday strongly condemned the organized violence against Muslims by extremist Hindus in India and regretted the loss of innocent lives.

The OIC-IPHRC also called on the Government of India to protect its Muslim minority in line with its obligations under the international human rights law.

"OIC-IPHRC regrets loss of innocent lives; strongly condemns organized violence against Muslims in India by extremist Hindus and calls on the Government of India to protect its Muslim minority in line with its obligations under international human rights law", the OIC-IPHRC said in a statement posted on its official twitter account.

