- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- OIC Kashmir Contact Group: Pakistan for reversal of Indian unilateral actions in IIOJK, implementati ..
OIC Kashmir Contact Group: Pakistan For Reversal Of Indian Unilateral Actions In IIOJK, Implementation Of UN Resolutions
Sumaira FH Published May 06, 2024 | 05:55 PM
The Contact Group of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Jammu and Kashmir met here Monday wherein Pakistan stressed that India should revoke all of its unilateral actions of August 5, 2019 in IIOJK and implement the relevant UN Security Council resolutions on Kashmir dispute
BANJUL (GAMBIA), (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) The Contact Group of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Jammu and Kashmir met here Monday wherein Pakistan stressed that India should revoke all of its unilateral actions of August 5, 2019 in IIOJK and implement the relevant UN Security Council resolutions on Kashmir dispute.
Held on the sidelines of the 15th Islamic Summit of the OIC here, the meeting reviewed the political and security environment in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) besides taking stock of the grim human rights situation in the occupied territory.
Chaired by the Assistant Secretary General (Political Affairs) of the OIC and the Secretary General’s Special Envoy for Jammu and Kashmir, Yousaf-Al-Dobeay, the meeting was attended by the member states of the Contact Group i.e. Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, Niger and Azerbaijan.
A delegation of the True Representatives of the Kashmiri People, and the senior officials of the OIC-Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission were also in attendance.
In his remarks, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, who led the Pakistani delegation, urged the international community to take cognizance of the Indian leaders’ provocative statements and unwarranted claims about Azad Jammu and Kashmir, which constituted a serious threat to regional peace.
He stressed that India must release all the political prisoners, lift curbs on the outlawed political parties, revoke the illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019 and the subsequent steps aimed at demographic change and political engineering.
He briefed the Contact Group on India’s ongoing efforts to transform Kashmiris into a disempowered community in their own land.
He apprised the meeting that India was systematically denying the Kashmiri people their fundamental rights and freedoms.
He added that the Indian authorities had created an environment of fear and intimidation in the IIOJK to crush dissent.
The participating delegations from different member states emphasized the importance of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute on the OIC’s agenda, and expressed support for the legitimate struggle of the Kashmiri people for the realization of their inalienable right to self-determination in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.
They called for an early and peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.
Recent Stories
Federal Ombudsman intervention settles outstanding dues of two complainants
Rupee depreciates by 03 paisa against US dollar
Shaza calls for equipping youth with latest technological advancements happening ..
Stocks rise on renewed hopes of rate cuts
USAID launches groundbreaking clean energy initiative to transform rural Pakista ..
PPP’s Nayyar Bukhari calsl for NAB investigation into wheat import scandal
CJP Isa expresses dissatisfaction over inquiry report in Faizabad sit-in case
PM loan scheme distributes Rs 83.6 billion to young entrepreneurs: Rana Mashhood
PM loan scheme distributes Rs 83.6 billion to young entrepreneurs: Rana Mashhood
Interior Ministry ordered to execute process for house arrest of Chaudhary Parve ..
Int’l workshop on `Drug Design and Development' from May 20-22
Pre-Order Your Coolest vivo Y100 Today
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Federal Ombudsman intervention settles outstanding dues of two complainants5 minutes ago
-
Police rescue married woman after brothers attempt to kidnap her22 minutes ago
-
Three suspects apprehended in naked stripping case of citizen22 minutes ago
-
PHC seeks from KP IGP, AG over disappearance of PTI activist Kamran Khan22 minutes ago
-
One cop martyred another injured in Tank, Khyber31 minutes ago
-
Shaza calls for equipping youth with latest technological advancements happening globally9 minutes ago
-
PBM's WEC nurturing self-sufficiency among destitute women32 minutes ago
-
No overbilling in LESCO during April: Mohsin Naqvi32 minutes ago
-
BISP, NADRA mobile van service registers persons with disabilities in capital32 minutes ago
-
Peshawar Traffic Police license branch to remain open on Saturdays41 minutes ago
-
Tractor and thresher owners refuse to reduce hourly charges despite decrease in diesel prices42 minutes ago
-
Mills' employees thwarted armed robbery42 minutes ago