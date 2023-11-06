OIC meeting in Brussels expresses solidarity with people of Gaza

Ambassador of Pakistan to Belgium, Luxembourg and the EU Amna Baloch on Monday participated in a special Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Ambassadorial Meeting in Brussels to express solidarity with people of Gaza

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) Ambassador of Pakistan to Belgium, Luxembourg and the EU Amna Baloch on Monday participated in a special Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Ambassadorial Meeting in Brussels to express solidarity with people of Gaza.

During the meeting, the OIC Ambassadors took note of the grave humanitarian situation and reaffirmed the commitment to the Palestinian cause.