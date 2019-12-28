UrduPoint.com
OIC Meeting On Occupied Kashmir To Be Held Next Year In Islamabad

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 17 seconds ago Sat 28th December 2019 | 08:03 PM

OIC meeting on Occupied Kashmir to be held next year in Islamabad

Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman accepted PM Khan’s request for meeting of OIC on Occupied Kashmir in Islamabad.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 28th, 2019) In a major development, Saudi Arabia assured Pakistan to convene special meeting of foreign ministers of members states of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Occupied Kashmir, the sources said here on Saturday.

Saudi Arabia, the sources said, accepted Prime Minister Imran Khan’s request for OIC meeting on Occupied Kashmir for self-determination of Kashmiri people.

They said the OIC meeting would be held in April 2020.

Occupied Kashmir has turned into a jail after Indian forces imposed curfew there after Modi government stripped away special status of occupied-valley through a discriminative legislation on August 5, 2019. Indian army was involved in raping Kashmiri women while children were subjected to violence and put into jails.

“Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud accepted Prime Minister Imran Khan’s request for OIC meeting inside Pakistan,” said the sources.

The foreign ministers of OIC members, they said, would gather in Islamabad to raise voice for oppressed Kashmir people in Occupied valley under the Modi government.

The meeting is expected to also include the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain, Turkey, Indonesia, Qatar and other countries.

The foremost priority of the meeting would be the current situation in the occupied valley, which would be followed by controversial citizenship bill in India and also to shed light on the matter about protecting the rights of Muslim countries. The OIC FM meeting has been given a special status after the Kuala Lumpur Summit which took place earlier this month in Malaysia.

Muslim countries were expressing reservations on the less active role of the OIC, due to which the KL summit was seen as an alternative platform. Saudi Arabia has decided to mobilize the OIC.

