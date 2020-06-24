OIC member states must convert source of GDP from natural resources to knowledge economy: Jordanian Ex-PM

Former Prime Minister of Jordan, Professor Dr Adnan Badran has said that no progress can be made in the Muslim world without science which is the backbone of the development

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ):Former Prime Minister of Jordan, Professor Dr Adnan Badran has said that no progress can be made in the Muslim world without science which is the backbone of the development.

He was delivering online lecture on 'Current Status of Science, Technology and Innovation in Muslim World' in the international online seminar organised by COMSTECH (the Ministerial Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation - OIC).

The international online seminar on "Current Status of Science, Technology and Innovation in OIC Member States" was moderated by Chairman of the Prime Ministers National Task Force on Science and Technology Prof Dr Atta ur Rahman. COMSTECH Coordinator General Prof Dr Iqbal Choudhary also joined the online seminar.

This seminar was also held to talk about COVID-19 in connection with Muslim countries.

The lecture was opened for scientists, researchers, academicians and the general public of OIC member states to join through ZOOM.

Prof Badran suggested the leaders of Muslim world that investing in research and higher education must be on priority. Muslim countries need to have knowledge based economy based on human capital, creation of new knowledge and innovation.

Talking about the significance of real scholars, he said the presence of good scientists in any country showed that the future of the country was in good hands.

The spread of COVID-19 pandemic has proved that a person or a nation cannot live alone. He also talked about the helplessness of developed nations in the COVID-19 pandemic.

The spread of COVID-19 pandemic has proved that a person or a nation cannot live alone. He also talked about the helplessness of developed nations in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Comparing GDP of the rich countries with the Islamic countries, the former Jordanian prime minister said the GDP of developed countries had been produced by investing in the human capital, research and innovation and knowledge economy whereas the GDP of OIC member states is coming solely from natural resources.

He emphasized that the OIC member states must convert their source of GDP from natural resources to the knowledge economy.

During the discussions in seminar session Dr Atta ur Rahman, Dr Badran and Prof Iqbal Choudhary agreed that the development of Singapore and China was due to their knowledge economy.