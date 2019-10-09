UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OIC Moot Stresses Upon Heritage Protection, Conservation In Member States

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 12:01 AM

OIC moot stresses upon heritage protection, conservation in member states

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) at its headquarters in Jeddah has hosted two-day deliberations to establish the OIC platform for cultural heritage protection and conservation in the Muslim world

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ):The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) at its headquarters in Jeddah has hosted two-day deliberations to establish the OIC platform for cultural heritage protection and conservation in the Muslim world.

The workshop brought together delegates of member states and OIC agencies, along with representatives of international organizations and non-member states to discuss how to preserve heritage and archaeological sites in the Muslim world, a press release received here Tuesday said.

It was explained that the objective of the OIC platform was to promote the integration of cultural policies into national development policies and contribute to effective mainstreaming of national cultural policies into international cooperation and development policy.

The speakers underscored the need for international expertise and the combined efforts of the OIC and the international community for heritage conservation in the Muslim world.

Related Topics

World Jeddah Muslim

Recent Stories

Chinese premier briefed on grave situation in IOJ& ..

3 minutes ago

Gaddafi stadium to turn pink as PCB joins hand wit ..

3 minutes ago

Chinese premier briefed on grave situation in IOJ& ..

3 minutes ago

New IMF chief Georgieva says world suffering 'sync ..

6 minutes ago

Time is money: Paris thief swipes $840k watch from ..

25 minutes ago

Speakers call for UN resolution implementation in ..

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.