OIC moot stresses upon heritage protection, conservation in member states

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ):The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) at its headquarters in Jeddah has hosted two-day deliberations to establish the OIC platform for cultural heritage protection and conservation in the Muslim world.

The workshop brought together delegates of member states and OIC agencies, along with representatives of international organizations and non-member states to discuss how to preserve heritage and archaeological sites in the Muslim world, a press release received here Tuesday said.

It was explained that the objective of the OIC platform was to promote the integration of cultural policies into national development policies and contribute to effective mainstreaming of national cultural policies into international cooperation and development policy.

The speakers underscored the need for international expertise and the combined efforts of the OIC and the international community for heritage conservation in the Muslim world.