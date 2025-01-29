OIC News Agencies Union holds 6th general assembly session

The Union of OIC News Agencies (UNA) on Monday held its sixth General Assembly session via video conference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) The Union of OIC News Agencies (UNA) on Monday held its sixth General Assembly session via video conference.

Representatives from member states' news agencies participated in discussions on media cooperation, strategic planning, and support for key issues, including the Palestinian cause.

The session opened with a speech by Ali Bin Abdullah Al-Zaid, Acting Chairman of UNA’s Executive Council and head of the Saudi Press Agency.

He reaffirmed Saudi Arabia’s commitment to strengthening the Union and highlighted recent structural and operational improvements.

He urged member states to contribute to expanding UNA’s role through international events, professional awards, and stronger media advocacy.

Following the opening remarks, the Republic of Djibouti assumed the presidency of the General Assembly.

Abdourazak Ali Diraneh, Director General of Djibouti News Agency, pledged to continue UNA’s development and implement projects that address shared media priorities. He emphasized the importance of coordinated efforts in promoting key issues.

Ahmed Assaf, General Supervisor of Official Media in Palestine, acknowledged UNA’s support and ongoing initiatives for the Palestinian cause.

Meanwhile, UNA Director General Mohammed Bin Abd Rabbo Al-Yami thanked member agencies for their participation and reaffirmed the organization’s role in uniting Islamic media efforts.

He also expressed gratitude to Saudi Arabia for its continued support.

The General Assembly approved UNA’s financial reports, future plans, and cooperation agreements. It also adopted resolutions aimed at enhancing media collaboration among member states.

Additionally, elections were held for UNA’s Executive Council and Financial and Administrative Committee. Saudi Arabia retained the presidency, with Palestine as vice president. Other council members include Qatar, Bahrain, Oman, the UAE, Djibouti, Cameroon, Pakistan, and Kazakhstan.

The Financial and Administrative Committee will be led by Oman, with Saudi Arabia, Libya, Côte d'Ivoire, and Egypt as members.

The session concluded with a call for stronger cooperation in advancing media initiatives across the Islamic world.