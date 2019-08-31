UrduPoint.com
OIC Reiterates Solidarity With Kashmiris, Calls For Immediate Lifting Of Curfew, Restoration Of Rights In IOJ&K

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 18 seconds ago Sat 31st August 2019 | 10:40 PM

OIC reiterates solidarity with Kashmiris, calls for immediate lifting of curfew, restoration of rights in IOJ&K

Recalling the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Summit decisions and Council of Foreign Ministers resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir, the OIC General Secretariat on Saturday reiterated solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2019 ):Recalling the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Summit decisions and Council of Foreign Ministers resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir, the OIC General Secretariat on Saturday reiterated solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K).

"It calls for the immediate lifting of the curfew, restoration of communication and the respect for the fundamental rights of Kashmiris," the OIC said in a press statement.

It said the OIC General Secretariat had been following with concern developments in Jammu and Kashmir as a result of the unilateral decision taken by India on August 5 revoking Constitutional Article 370, thereby removing the special status of the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

"The General Secretariat reaffirms the United Nations Security Council resolutions on the internationally recognized status of Jammu and Kashmir dispute and its final disposition through a UN supervised plebiscite," it added.

Recognizing the centrality of the issue of Jammu and Kashmir dispute between Pakistan and India, and the need for seeking a durable and just solution according to the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council, the General Secretariat stressed the need for the resumption of dialogue process between Pakistan and India, which was a prerequisite for development, peace and stability in South Asia.

