OIC rejects anti-Muslim prejudice in India over coronavirus spread

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ):The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has expressed deep concern following recent media accounts of rising anti-Muslim sentiments and Islamophobia in India.

OIC, the second largest inter-governmental organization after the United Nations with 57 member states, condemned the incidents within political and media circles in India and on mainstream and social media platforms, where Indian Muslim minority is blamed of spreading the coronavirus in the country.

"The OIC General Secretariat expresses its rejection of the targeting of Muslims anywhere, pointing out that the current COVID-19 world situation is such that it requires greater efforts, more active cooperation and solidarity mechanisms worldwide, and stronger mutual aid among all citizens of the same country," the OIC said in a statement.

A day earlier, the OIC's Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission had condemned the "unrelenting vicious Islamophobic campaign" in India maligning Muslims for spread of COVID-19 as well as their negative profiling in media.

"The OIC-IPHRC urges the Indian government to take urgent steps to stop the growing tide of Islamophobia in India and protect the rights of its persecuted Muslim minority as per its obligations under international human rights law," the OIC-IPHRC said in a tweet.

The OIC's expert body with advisory capacity termed such incidents against Muslims as "subjecting them to discrimination and violence with impunity."