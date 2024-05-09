- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- OIC resolutions on Kashmir collective voice of Islamic world, reinforcement of Pakistan's position: ..
OIC Resolutions On Kashmir Collective Voice Of Islamic World, Reinforcement Of Pakistan's Position: FO Spox
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 09, 2024 | 05:51 PM
Pakistan on Thursday said that the resolutions and pronouncements of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) were the collective voice of the Islamic world which reinforced Pakistan’s call for settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Pakistan on Thursday said that the resolutions and pronouncements of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) were the collective voice of the Islamic world which reinforced Pakistan’s call for settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions.
Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, at her weekly press briefing, welcomed the reaffirmation by the OIC of its strong and unequivocal position on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute during the 15th Islamic Summit of the OIC held in Banjul, recently.
She said, "the Summit’s Final Communiqué and the ‘Banjul Declaration’ reaffirmed unwavering support and solidarity with the Kashmiri people, called on India to revoke all unilateral and illegal actions taken since 5 August 2019 in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and respect the rights and freedoms of the people of Jammu and Kashmir."
Besides, she said the OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir was the only OIC contact group that met on the sidelines of the Islamic Summit, reflecting OIC’s strong solidarity with the people of Jammu and Kashmir and their right to self-determination.
"Pakistan also welcomes the report of the OIC Secretary General’s Special Envoy for Jammu and Kashmir on his visit to Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir. The report highlights India’s continuing violations of international law in IIOJK," the spokesperson said and reiterated Pakistan's continued political, diplomatic and moral support to Kashmiri people.
Apprising the media of the diplomatic engagements, she mentioned the ongoing visit of Uzbek Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov to Pakistan and his meetings with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar and other cabinet members. He will also call on President Asif Ali Zardari and military leadership, she added.
In the meetings, the two sides reaffirmed multi-faceted and robust partnership between Pakistan and Uzbekistan and agreed to enhance close cooperation in security, defence, economy, trade, investment and connectivity, besides reaffirming commitment to the Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan Railways Project.
She told the media that Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of Qatar, Dr Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi, arrived in Islamabad on Thursday morning this morning as a special envoy of the Qatari Prime Minister. During the visit, two sides will discuss areas of bilateral engagement and cooperation with a particular focus on energy-related cooperation and deepening of trade and investment ties. Regional and global developments are also on the agenda.
Coming to the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF)'s report, spokesperson Baloch said the document was based on faulty assumptions and unsubstantiated allegations and was non-reflective of the ground realities in Pakistan.
"We believe USCIRF’s annual exercise of designating countries is unwarranted and futile. The futility of USCIRF’s recommendations can be gauged by the fact that since 2020 the US State Department has ignored its recommendation to declare India a “Country of Particular Concern”. This exercise would have more credibility if it were free of double standards and geo-political considerations and if it paid increased attention to the glaring rise of Islamophobia."
The spokesperson strongly condemned Israeli settlers' attack on a Jordanian aid convoy carrying humanitarian assistance to occupied Gaza.
"Pakistan condemns in the strongest terms the invasion and seizure of the Rafah border crossing in southern Gaza by Israeli occupation forces in defiance of international warnings and acceptable international behaviour," she remarked.
The spokesperson said the Israeli forces were now moving forward to forcibly displace civilians from the last remaining shelter for millions fleeing from the inhumane assault in the rest of the besieged Gaza Strip.
"These war crimes and crimes against humanity must end. We call on the international community to take urgent measures to bring an end to this aggression and genocide. Measures should be taken to fully protect civilians in accordance with international humanitarian law and the occupation forces must be held accountable for the Gaza genocide," she added.
Recent Stories
2600 uplift projects near completion across South Punjab
Project Director SFERP for early completion of road work before forthcoming mons ..
Spain vows to block BBVA's hostile bid for rival bank
Bank of England holds rate at 16-year high, signals looming cut
London, Frankfurt hit record highs on rate-cut hopes
Entire road work completed before forthcoming monsoon: Kanasaro
Crespo-Kewell Champions League rivalry renewed in Asian final
Bank of England holds rate at 16-year high, signals looming cut
SBP injects Rs 393.75 billion into market
Rupee sheds 10 paisa against US dollar
Federal Ombudsman' regional office holds open court at Paharpur Tehsil
Technological advancements essential for driving country's development: Shaza
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CDA chairman directs timely collection of auction payments13 minutes ago
-
Rs 51.72b being spent on 82 development projects in Muzaffargarh13 minutes ago
-
Attack on security institutions was condemnable act: Shafqat Shah13 minutes ago
-
New era of development to begin in Mansehra in next 5 years: Advisor13 minutes ago
-
Project Director SFERP for early completion of road work before forthcoming monsoon8 minutes ago
-
Chairman Senate sees off first flight intended pilgrims23 minutes ago
-
PPP leader condemns May 9th attack, calls it "Heinous Conspiracy to Spread Fascism"23 minutes ago
-
Fire at Lahore airport disrupts flight operations33 minutes ago
-
Course participants from armed forces' officers visit IIUI new campus43 minutes ago
-
Mayor pushes for completion of development schemes on priority basis43 minutes ago
-
Entire road work completed before forthcoming monsoon: Kanasaro9 minutes ago
-
Chairman PRCS delivers recommendations at IFRC meeting43 minutes ago