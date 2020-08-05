UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OIC Rights Body Supports UN Experts' Call For Urgent Action On IIOJK

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 01:39 PM

OIC rights body supports UN experts' call for urgent action on IIOJK

As Pakistan observed Kashmir Siege Day, the human rights body of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Wednesday strongly supported the UN experts' call for urgent action to remedy the alarming human rights situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ):As Pakistan observed Kashmir Siege Day, the human rights body of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Wednesday strongly supported the UN experts' call for urgent action to remedy the alarming human rights situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

"On 'Kashmir Siege Day', OIC Human Rights Commission strongly supports the UN experts' call for urgent action to remedy the "alarming" human rights situation in (IIOJK) which is constantly declining since Aug 5, 2019," OIC's Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission (IPHRC) said in a statement.

"Urgent action is needed� "If India will not take any genuine and immediate steps to resolve the situation, meet their obligations to investigate historic and recent cases of human rights violations and prevent future violations, then the international community should step up," a group of 18 special rapporteurs and other experts had said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

The IPHRC said they endorsed the demands by the UN experts to investigate all cases of human rights violations, including extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances, torture and arbitrary detentions in IIOJK.

Related Topics

Pakistan India United Nations Jammu 2019 All OIC

Recent Stories

NAB DG Mangi admits before SC he is engineer

2 minutes ago

Dubai Customs launches Siyaj (Fence) Initiative to ..

2 minutes ago

OIC Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attack on a Camp f ..

2 minutes ago

Huawei urged Telecom Regulators to shared Responsi ..

10 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler appoints Chairman of SDIA

11 minutes ago

Modi turns Babari mosque  into Mandir

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.