OIC rights body supports UN experts' call for urgent action on IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ):As Pakistan observed Kashmir Siege Day, the human rights body of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Wednesday strongly supported the UN experts' call for urgent action to remedy the alarming human rights situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

"On 'Kashmir Siege Day', OIC Human Rights Commission strongly supports the UN experts' call for urgent action to remedy the "alarming" human rights situation in (IIOJK) which is constantly declining since Aug 5, 2019," OIC's Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission (IPHRC) said in a statement.

"Urgent action is needed� "If India will not take any genuine and immediate steps to resolve the situation, meet their obligations to investigate historic and recent cases of human rights violations and prevent future violations, then the international community should step up," a group of 18 special rapporteurs and other experts had said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

The IPHRC said they endorsed the demands by the UN experts to investigate all cases of human rights violations, including extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances, torture and arbitrary detentions in IIOJK.