OIC Scholarships Highly Beneficial For Pakistani Students: Dr. Qasim Jan

Mon 18th November 2019 | 12:57 PM

OIC scholarships highly beneficial for Pakistani students: Dr. Qasim Jan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2019 ):There was an immense need to promote cooperation in the field of education among Islamic countries, and the OIC education exchange program was a positive step in that direction and the scheme is highly beneficial for Pakistani students, said Dr. Qasim Jan Adviser to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Standing Committee on Scientific & Technological Cooperation (COMSTECH) Islamabad.

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has announced the Turkish Cypriot Government scholarships under the OIC Educational Exchange Programme, starting from the spring semester of 2019-2020 academic years.

According to details provided by the Higher Education Commission (HEC) Pakistan, the qualified students from OIC Member States including Pakistan may avail the opportunity to study at undergraduate Bachelor), graduate (Master) and post-graduate programs in the participating universities.

"Education, especially in science and other technological disciplines, has become a nation's basic need since a country's economy is directly associated with technological developments in the modern world," he said in an interview with Arab News .

"If we look at developed economies like Japan, Singapore, Hong Kong and other western European countries, they do not have much resources but are economic powers due to the knowledge economy that mostly derives from scientific education." Dr. Jan said COMSTECH was providing substantial support to OIC member states in the field of science and technology.

He also informed that his organization was contributing in the development of human resource to serve the Muslim world.

"We are spending $250,000 on scholarships annually which are provided to students from 57 Islamic countries," he continued. "We have also been arranging trainings and workshops for people belonging to the OIC member states. The bulk of our budget comes from the Pakistan government, though we also get financial support from some OIC member countries, including Saudi Arabia and Malaysia."In order to promote dialogue among civilizations and to provide academic links between the 57 OIC member states, the international organization had started an education exchange program in 2005 which became fully operational in 2015.

