OIC Secretariat Calls For Revocation Of Illegal Measures Of Aug 5 In IIOJK

Muhammad Irfan Published August 05, 2023 | 07:53 PM

The General Secretariat of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Saturday reiterated its call regarding the revocation of all the illegal measures initiated on and after 5 August 2019, which aimed at changing the demographic structure of the disputed territory of Indian illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir

In a press statement issued from the OIC Secretariat, Jeddah, the organization also renewed its solidarity with the people of Jammu and Kashmir in their quest for the right of self-determination.

The OIC general secretariat expressed its concerns over the situation in the Indian illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, four years after the unilateral alteration of the internationally recognized status of the territory.

"Furthermore, the General Secretariat refers to the decisions and resolutions of the Islamic Summit and the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers on Jammu and Kashmir, to call for the immediate cessation of human rights violations in Jammu and Kashmir," it was further added.

The general secretariat reiterated its call on the international community to enhance its efforts to resolve the issue of Jammu and Kashmir in accordance with the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions.

