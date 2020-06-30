OIC Secretariat strongly condemns terrorist attack on PSX

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Tuesday vehemently condemned the terrorist attack on the Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ):The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Tuesday vehemently condemned the terrorist attack on the Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi.

According to a press release of the OIC General Secretariat, OIC Secretary General Dr. Yousef A.

Al-Othaimeen renewed the OIC's firm position in rejecting terrorism, extremism and violence in all forms and manifestations.

He also emphasized OIC support to Islamic Republic of Pakistan in all its anti-terrorism efforts.

"The OIC Secretary General, Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, offered his heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the families and relatives of the victims and to the government and people of Pakistan, expressing his hope for a speedy recovery for the injured," it added.

