UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OIC Secretariat Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attack On PSX

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 06:05 PM

OIC Secretariat strongly condemns terrorist attack on PSX

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Tuesday vehemently condemned the terrorist attack on the Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ):The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Tuesday vehemently condemned the terrorist attack on the Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi.

According to a press release of the OIC General Secretariat, OIC Secretary General Dr. Yousef A.

Al-Othaimeen renewed the OIC's firm position in rejecting terrorism, extremism and violence in all forms and manifestations.

He also emphasized OIC support to Islamic Republic of Pakistan in all its anti-terrorism efforts.

"The OIC Secretary General, Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, offered his heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the families and relatives of the victims and to the government and people of Pakistan, expressing his hope for a speedy recovery for the injured," it added.

\932

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Injured Attack Terrorist Pakistan Stock Exchange All Government OIC

Recent Stories

UAE had over 9,000 mosques in 2019: FCSA

11 minutes ago

FNC celebrates International Day of Parliamentaris ..

26 minutes ago

China says final border between Palestine, Israel ..

3 minutes ago

Chairman Joint Chiefs Of Staff Committee Addresses ..

42 minutes ago

Russia's Floating NPP Starts Supplying Heat to Con ..

14 minutes ago

Int'l Day of Parliamentarism highlights Parliament ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.