OIC Secretary General Offers Condolences To Pakistan On Train Fire Accident

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 12:28 PM

OIC Secretary General Offers Condolences to Pakistan on Train Fire Accident

Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), H.E. Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, expressed his deep condolences to the Government and people of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, following the train fire accident, which resulted in many deaths and injuries

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4rd Nov, 2019) Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), H.E. Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, expressed his deep condolences to the Government and people of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, following the train fire accident, which resulted in many deaths and injuries.

The Secretary General extended his condolences to the families of the victims and wished prompt recovery to the injured.

