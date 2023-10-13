OIC special envoy on Kashmir calls on Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) Special Envoy of the Secretary General of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation on Jammu and Kashmir Yousef M. Al Dobeay on Thursday called on Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani.

In the meeting, the foreign minister welcomed the Special Envoy and appreciated the OIC‘s sustained support for the Kashmiri people.

He also lauded the OIC’s strong commitment for right to self-determination of the Kashmiri people in accordance with relevant UNSC resolutions.