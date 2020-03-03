UrduPoint.com
OIC Special Envoy Says They Will Get A Chance To Visit Occupied Kashmir

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 56 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 05:16 PM

OIC special envoy says they will get a chance to visit Occupied Kashmir

OIC Special Envoy on Kashmir Yousef M. Al Dobeay  says he will personally visit LoC and Occupied Kashmir to know the facts and will prepare a report on it.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 3rd,2020) Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) special envoy on Kashmir Yousef M. Al Dobeay said they would get a chance to visit Occupied Kashmir on Wednesday (tomorrow).

Addressing a joint press conference with Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi in Islamabad, OIC Special Envoy on Kashmir Yousaf M. Al Dobeay said that they had established a special wing to understand the issue of Kashmir .

“Tomorrow, we are visiting LOC and Occupied Kashmir,” he said, adding that a special report would be written and submitted to the organization. Dobeay said that over 75 countries supported Pakistan’s stance on Kashmir.

“OIC has given importance to Occupied Kashmir because it is important for Pakistan,” he further. He also said that there were several resolutions passed on the issue of Kashmir. Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also said that Indian government policies were threat to regional peace. The Muslims were being tortured in New Dehli and there was no one could ask India as to why he was violating the human rights.

“The blood of Muslims was split in New Dehli,” said Shah Mahmood Qureshi. He said there was curfew in Occupied Kashmir since long and the minorities had no rights.

