OIC Statement On Kashmir Victory For Pakistan's Principled Stance:Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 11:57 AM

OIC statement on Kashmir victory for Pakistan's principled stance:Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday said the statement of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in support of the Kashmiri people was a victory of Pakistan's principled stance and a defeat for India

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2019 ):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday said the statement of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in support of the Kashmiri people was a victory of Pakistan's principled stance and a defeat for India.

The nation, which had taken a stand for right and truth, could not be defeated through guns, oppression and suppression, she said on her Twitter handle.

Dr Firdous said,"We welcome the OIC for raising its voice once again" for the right to self-determination of innocent people of Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

She said the OIC had reminded the international community (of its responsibility) to get the curfew imposed by India in the occupied state lifted, and that the longstanding dispute could only be resolved in accordance with the United Nations resolutions.

