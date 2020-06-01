OIC states requested to support refugees during COVID-19 pandemic

COMSTECH Coordinator General Prof Dr M Iqbal Choudhary on Monday requested the member states of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to support the plight of refugees during COVID-19 pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ):COMSTECH Coordinator General Prof Dr M Iqbal Choudhary on Monday requested the member states of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to support the plight of refugees during COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Choudhary, in a statement, said it had been established scientifically that malnourished refugees living in overcrowded and unhygienic conditions were more vulnerable to infections.

He said,"We the Muslims understand the importance of serving refugees. The significance of refugees is deep rooted in Islam's commitment to generosity, hospitality and non-discriminatory protection." He said Pakistan had protected the Afghan refugees for over 40-years and now "our brothers and sisters in the Muslim Ummah through ties with this august forum of OIC will pledge their support to do the same." Dr Iqbal Choudhary said many OIC member states, including Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Turkey, had been generously hosting millions of refugees.

With that background in mind, there was an urgent need to configure the far-reaching impact of conflict, poverty and displacement in the OIC member states. There was potential threat of starvation and disease arising from the rapid spread of COVID-19 in refugees, he added.

He appealed to the OIC to mobilize its resources through its own offices, offices of UNHCR and other agencies on priority to protect the millions of refugees in its member states.

He recommended to develop and implement a special relief package to provide monetary and technical assistance to the refugees that provide food, essential medicines, masks, hand sanitizers and other such essential relief items.

Dr Iqbal Choudhary expressed his confidence that with the support of OIC member states, "we will uphold our Muslim tradition, derived from the deep-rooted Muslim faith that in the face of the world's calamities, all sons of Adam are equal."