Open Menu

OIC Strongly Condemns Bombing Of Qatari Reconstruction Committee Headquarters In Gaza

Muhammad Irfan Published November 14, 2023 | 09:33 PM

OIC strongly condemns bombing of Qatari Reconstruction Committee Headquarters in Gaza

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Tuesday strongly condemned the bombing of the Qatari Committee for the Reconstruction of the Gaza Strip’s headquarters by the Israeli Defence Forces

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Tuesday strongly condemned the bombing of the Qatari Committee for the Reconstruction of the Gaza Strip’s headquarters by the Israeli Defence Forces.

It described the attack as part of the ongoing military aggression targeting Palestinian civilians and civilian properties in the Strip, including hospitals, schools, universities, houses of worship and residential homes, in flagrant violation of international humanitarian law, a statement issued from the OIC Secretariat, Jeddah said.

“The OIC renews its call to the international community to step in and compel Israel, the occupying power, to abide by international humanitarian law and relevant resolutions of the United Nations, the most recent of which was adopted by the United Nations General Assembly on 26 October 2023 demanding protection for civilians, civilian properties, those delivering humanitarian assistance as well as assets and facilities. It also called for the immediate, safe, sustainable, and unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza,” the statement further said.

Related Topics

Assembly Attack United Nations Israel Gaza Jeddah October From OIC

Recent Stories

Iqbal Academy Lahore signs MoU with UoB Quetta

Iqbal Academy Lahore signs MoU with UoB Quetta

8 minutes ago
 Glencore takes majority stake in Canadian coal bus ..

Glencore takes majority stake in Canadian coal business

9 minutes ago
 Businessmen, traders, civil society laud services ..

Businessmen, traders, civil society laud services of KP Governor, holds coronati ..

9 minutes ago
 RDA Task Force conducts operation against three ho ..

RDA Task Force conducts operation against three housing societies

9 minutes ago
 Police identify 'flower tattoo' British woman 31 y ..

Police identify 'flower tattoo' British woman 31 years after murder: Interpol

9 minutes ago
 DC Larkana chairs meeting to formulate strategy fo ..

DC Larkana chairs meeting to formulate strategy for next polio round

11 minutes ago
Ajoka signs MOU with Qasim Ali Shah Foundation

Ajoka signs MOU with Qasim Ali Shah Foundation

11 minutes ago
 Karachi Mayor Stresses Resilience, Gender Equality ..

Karachi Mayor Stresses Resilience, Gender Equality in Post-Flood Reconstruction

11 minutes ago
 Court sends underage driver to jail on judicial re ..

Court sends underage driver to jail on judicial remand

17 minutes ago
 Manchar Lake's enhanced water discharge capacity m ..

Manchar Lake's enhanced water discharge capacity minimizes flood risk

16 minutes ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) stays bullish with g ..

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) stays bullish with gain of 142 more points

17 minutes ago
 Police arrest member of bike lifting gang

Police arrest member of bike lifting gang

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan