OIC strongly condemns bombing of Qatari Reconstruction Committee Headquarters in Gaza

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Tuesday strongly condemned the bombing of the Qatari Committee for the Reconstruction of the Gaza Strip’s headquarters by the Israeli Defence Forces.

It described the attack as part of the ongoing military aggression targeting Palestinian civilians and civilian properties in the Strip, including hospitals, schools, universities, houses of worship and residential homes, in flagrant violation of international humanitarian law, a statement issued from the OIC Secretariat, Jeddah said.

“The OIC renews its call to the international community to step in and compel Israel, the occupying power, to abide by international humanitarian law and relevant resolutions of the United Nations, the most recent of which was adopted by the United Nations General Assembly on 26 October 2023 demanding protection for civilians, civilian properties, those delivering humanitarian assistance as well as assets and facilities. It also called for the immediate, safe, sustainable, and unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza,” the statement further said.