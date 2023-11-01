Open Menu

OIC Strongly Condemns Continued Israeli Massacre, War Crimes In Gaza

Faizan Hashmi Published November 01, 2023 | 06:57 PM

OIC strongly condemns continued Israeli massacre, war crimes in Gaza

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Wednesday condemned in the strongest terms the ongoing Israeli massacre and war crimes, particularly the recent carnage in the Jabaliya Camp

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Wednesday condemned in the strongest terms the ongoing Israeli massacre and war crimes, particularly the recent carnage in the Jabaliya Camp.

Carried out by the Israeli occupation forces, the attack at the refugee camp destroyed a residential district and killed hundreds of Palestinian civilians, according to a statement issued by the OIC Secretariat in Jeddah.

The OIC at the same time renewed its urgent call upon the international community to intervene immediately to stop the brutal Israeli aggression and provide international protection for the Palestinian civilians.

The Muslim world body also called for the world community's role to ensure the delivery of basic supplies as well as urgent and lasting humanitarian assistance to them.

