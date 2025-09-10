Open Menu

OIC Strongly Condemns Israeli Aggression Targeting Qatari Capital Doha

Faizan Hashmi Published September 10, 2025 | 07:39 PM

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) strongly condemns, in the harshest terms, the Israeli aggression that targeted the Qatari capital, Doha, on Tuesday, in flagrant violation of international law, the United Nations Charter, and international norms

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) strongly condemns, in the harshest terms, the Israeli aggression that targeted the Qatari capital, Doha, on Tuesday, in flagrant violation of international law, the United Nations Charter, and international norms.

In a statement, the Organization denounced this attack as a serious escalation that threatens regional security and stability and undermines international peace and security.

The Islamic States further denounce this blatant assault on the sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity of the State of Qatar.

The OIC Secretary-General reaffirmed that, based on the Organization’s Charter, the resolutions of the Islamic Summit, and the decisions of the Council of Foreign Ministers, the OIC categorically rejects any aggression against the sovereignty and security of any Member State.

The Organization expressed its full solidarity with the State of Qatar, supporting its security, territorial integrity, stability, and the safety of its citizens and residents.

It also affirmed its support for all measures taken by Qatar to safeguard its security and sovereignty.

The OIC once again calls upon the international community, particularly the United Nations Security Council, to assume its responsibilities and compel Israel to put an end to its grave and continuous aggressions in the region, and to abide by international law and relevant international legitimacy resolutions.

