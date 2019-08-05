UrduPoint.com
OIC Support For Kashmir Cause Reminder For International Community: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 11:50 AM

OIC support for Kashmir cause reminder for international community: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Monday that expression of solidarity by Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) with the hapless Kashmiris against Indian state terrorism was a message for the world community to take immediate and effective action for resolution of Kashmir dispute.

Using her twitter handle, the SAPM said that OIC has testified that India has been using cluster bombs at the Line of Control for which United Nations, peace loving and civilized nations should take notice.

Thanking the OIC over its renewal of support for Kashmiris, she said that the OIC has again diverted world attention towards Kashmiris legal and democratic right of self-determination.

She said that OIC's support for Kashmiris right to self-determination was another defeat of atrocious and repressive India.

The Special assistant said that Pakistan will continue extending moral, diplomatic and political support to the Kashmiris until they achieve their right to self-determination under the UN Security Council resolutions.

She said India must not forget that the nation undertaking struggle for its just cause cannot be defeated by any gun, tyranny or conspiracy.

