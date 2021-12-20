UrduPoint.com

OIC Terms 17th Extraordinary Meeting Of CFMs On Afghanistan Situation

OIC Secretary General Hissein Brahim Taha has expressed gratitude to people and government of Pakistan for their hospitality.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 20th, 2021) Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) general secretary Hissein Brahim Taha on Monday termed the 17th Extraordinary Meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) of OIC a great success in resolving looming humanitarian crises in Afghanistan.

Talking to media at Islamabad International Airport before his departure, he expressed gratitude to people and government of Pakistan for their hospitality.

The Secretary General said Ambassador Tarig Ali Bakheet has been appointed as special envoy for Afghanistan who will coordinate with stakeholders to provide assistance to interim Afghan government in view of humanitarian crises.

Hissein Brahim Taha said the newly appointed envoy for Afghanistan has made his first contact with Afghan delegation yesterday.

He expressed hope that the whole world will play a role in providing funds for humanitarian assistance in Afghanistan.

Speaking on the occasion Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said Extraordinary Meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of OIC in Pakistan will open a new chapter of engagement with Afghanistan.

He expressed hope that decisions made in the meeting will be implemented. He thanked all the delegations for attending the meeting.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan was also present on the occasion.

