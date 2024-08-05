Open Menu

OIC To Hold Extraordinary Executive Committee Meeting On Aug 7 To Discuss Crime Of Israeli Occupation

Umer Jamshaid Published August 05, 2024 | 06:14 PM

OIC to hold extraordinary Executive Committee meeting on Aug 7 to discuss crime of Israeli occupation

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Wednesday will hold an open-ended extraordinary meeting of the Executive Committee at the level of Foreign Ministers to discuss the continued crimes of the Israeli occupation against the Palestinian people, including the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh and its aggressions against the sovereignty of the Islamic Republic of Iran

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Wednesday will hold an open-ended extraordinary meeting of the Executive Committee at the level of Foreign Ministers to discuss the continued crimes of the Israeli occupation against the Palestinian people, including the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh and its aggressions against the sovereignty of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The meeting would be held at the OIC General Secretariat in Jeddah. “In response to the ongoing atrocities committed due to the Israeli occupation, against the Palestinian people, particularly in the Gaza Strip, this meeting has been convened,” a press statement of OIC Secretariat said on Monday.

To date, it said Israeli actions had resulted in the deaths of over 40,000 individuals and injuries to more than 91,000 Palestinian citizens, most of whom are women and children.

Additionally, civilian properties, including 430,000 homes, had been destroyed, along with infrastructure, health and educational facilities, places of worship, and historical sites. Nearly two million Palestinians were displaced from their homes, the press statement said.

