OIC To Play Effective Role In Resolving Kashmir, Palestinian Issues: AJK President
Muhammad Irfan Published April 21, 2025 | 08:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) President Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry here on Monday emphasized that the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) should play its effective role in resolving the Kashmir and the Palestinian issues by utilizing legal and other options.
Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry was talking to the delegation of OIC led by the Assistant Secretary General and Special Representative on Jammu and Kashmir, Ambassador Yousef Mohammed S. Aldobeay at Kashmir House, said a press release.
On this occasion, AJK President said that India was using negative tactics to end the Kashmir issue by revoking the special status in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) through various tactics.
He said that the Organization of Islamic Cooperation had a greater responsibility to play its role in raising the Kashmir issue at every forum.
“The OIC should use its influence to impede all these atrocities against oppressed Kashmiri people. The OIC charter had asked to give the Kashmiris and Palestinians their right to self-determination,” he added.
Barrister Sultan Mahmood specially thanked the delegation of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for visiting Azad Jammu and Kashmir as it was a peaceful region and everyone here enjoys religious and democratic freedom and the government of AJK was focusing on the welfare of the people.
Yousef Mohammed S. Aldobeay said that OIC was supporting the Kashmiris right of self-determination.
