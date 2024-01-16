OIC, UMT Lahore Sign MoU To Enhance Educational Cooperation
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 16, 2024 | 11:35 PM
The organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and University of Management and Technology (UMT) Lahore signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Jeddah to enhance educational cooperation among the OIC member states
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) The organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and University of Management and Technology (UMT) Lahore signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Jeddah to enhance educational cooperation among the OIC member states.
Under the MoU the UMT offers 114 scholarships for students from the OIC countries, Pakistan's Ambassador/Permanent Representative to OIC Syed M Fawad Sher said on his official X handle.
The signing of the MoU was witnessed by Syed M Fawad Sher.
Recent Stories
Govt forms JIT to probe malicious social media campaign against SC judges
Cricket: Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20 scores
Two police constables injured in firing incident
Iceland eruption confirms faultline has reawakened: expert
Election 2024: Mian Iftikhar, Dr Imran Khattak in loggerhead on PK-89 Nowshera
Korean Air plane 'strikes' Cathay aircraft in Japan, no injuries
Pakistan's envoy calls on German Defence Chief
Reko Diq project, a Game-Changer for Balochistan: Mark Bristow
PML-N confident of victory in 2024 elections
Pakistan U19 prodigy Ali Raza yearns to be a great fast bowler
Balochistan Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan visits Sibi to review poll’s pr ..
Snowfall imperative for tourism promotion: Expert
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt forms JIT to probe malicious social media campaign against SC judges5 minutes ago
-
Two police constables injured in firing incident23 minutes ago
-
Election 2024: Mian Iftikhar, Dr Imran Khattak in loggerhead on PK-89 Nowshera24 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's envoy calls on German Defence Chief24 minutes ago
-
Reko Diq project, a Game-Changer for Balochistan: Mark Bristow45 minutes ago
-
PML-N confident of victory in 2024 elections45 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan visits Sibi to review poll’s preparations45 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Lebanon agree to strengthen bilateral relations56 minutes ago
-
Pakistan-Sri Lanka agree to strengthen bilateral relations58 minutes ago
-
Former Governor Punjab, Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar calls on Asif Zardari58 minutes ago
-
Culture Minister inaugurates "Art Fest Karachi 2024"58 minutes ago
-
Azerbaijan to benefit from Pakistan’s experience i hosting COP-29 in Baku: Ambassador of Azerbaija ..57 minutes ago