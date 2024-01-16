Open Menu

OIC, UMT Lahore Sign MoU To Enhance Educational Cooperation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 16, 2024 | 11:35 PM

The organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and University of Management and Technology (UMT) Lahore signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Jeddah to enhance educational cooperation among the OIC member states

Under the MoU the UMT offers 114 scholarships for students from the OIC countries, Pakistan's Ambassador/Permanent Representative to OIC Syed M Fawad Sher said on his official X handle.

The signing of the MoU was witnessed by Syed M Fawad Sher.

