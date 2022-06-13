UrduPoint.com

OIC, UN & HR Organizations Must Rein In Modi's Fascist Govt: Sherry Rehman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 13, 2022 | 02:20 PM

OIC, UN & HR organizations must rein in Modi's fascist govt: Sherry Rehman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Climate Change, Senator Sherry Rehman on Monday strongly condemned state barbarism against Muslim protesters in India.

The Minister said, "OIC, UN and all Human Rights (HR) organizations must rein in Modi's fascist government." In her condemnation message, the minister said Indian Muslims were being jailed for protesting against blasphemy in the name of Holy Prophet (PBUH).

"Modi government is demolishing houses of Muslims for protesting against blasphemy.

Two protesters have been killed in state violence against protesters", the minister underlined.

She added that hundreds of Muslim protesters have been arrested and cases were registered against them.

"The world community is turning their eyes blind over incidents of targeting Muslims in India," she said.

The Minister queried that don't the civilized, freedom and rights claimants see what was happening to Muslims in India?

Related Topics

India World United Nations Condemnation Sherry Rehman Blasphemy Muslim All Government

Recent Stories

Expected dates for Eid ul Azha, Ashura 2022 in Pak ..

Expected dates for Eid ul Azha, Ashura 2022 in Pakistan revealed

53 minutes ago
 Dust storm passes through Balochistan, says PDMA

Dust storm passes through Balochistan, says PDMA

58 minutes ago
 Govt providing Rs3b subsidy on ghee: Marriyum

Govt providing Rs3b subsidy on ghee: Marriyum

1 hour ago
 Rupee, stock-markets continue downward trajectory

Rupee, stock-markets continue downward trajectory

2 hours ago
 Pakistan and China reassert their Strategic Partne ..

Pakistan and China reassert their Strategic Partnership

2 hours ago
 PIA to evacuate Pakistanis from Syria amid Israeli ..

PIA to evacuate Pakistanis from Syria amid Israeli bombing of Damascus

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.