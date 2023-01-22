OIC UNA strongly condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2023 ) :The Union of Organization of Islamic Cooperation news Agencies (UNA-OIC) Sunday strongly condemned the vile act of desecration of the Holy Quran by far-right activists in front of the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm, Sweden.

"UNA warns that this provocative action, which is considered a hate crime and has been committed repeatedly by far-right extremists, targets Muslims, insults their sacred values, and serves as a further example of the alarming level reached by Islamophobia, hate, intolerance, and xenophobia," a press release said.

The UNA further urged the Swedish authorities to take necessary measures against the perpetrators of this hate crime and called for increased international efforts to prevent the re-occurrence of such acts and for solidarity to fight Islamophobia.