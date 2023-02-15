OIC WCC mulls over presentation of 3rd edition of achievements award in Pakistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Women's Consultative Council (WCC) of the Ministerial Conference of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for Women has mulled over presentation of third edition of achievements award

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ):The Women's Consultative Council (WCC) of the Ministerial Conference of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for Women has mulled over presentation of third edition of achievements award.

The OIC women's achievements award would be presented during the 9th edition session of the ministerial conference for women to be hosted by the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

The WCC held its eighth virtual meeting chaired by Amb. Naela Jabr, Chair of the WCC, a press release from Jeddah on Wednesday said.

The meeting also discussed the women's situation in the three geographical groups of the OIC, especially in Palestine, Afghanistan, the Sahel countries, and the countries of Lake Chad, considering the challenges they faced in the member states.

It also appointed a vice-chairman of the WCC from the African Group.

The participants of the meeting offered condolences, on behalf of the WCC, to the peoples of Syria and Turkiye on the death toll from the recent devastating earthquake.