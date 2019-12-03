UrduPoint.com
OICCI Announces Results Of IPR Survey 2019

Tue 03rd December 2019 | 07:39 PM

OICCI announces results of IPR survey 2019

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI) on Tuesday announced the key findings of its latest intellectual property tights survey.

The OICCI 2019 IPR survey highlighted that IPR protection continues to be of high importance for the business community of Pakistan, whereas there is need for better appreciation of the importance of IPR among other key stakeholders including the government and the media, said a press release on Tuesday.

Approximately 50% of the respondents believe that IP rights are not adequately protected in the country. However, comparing the IPR environment with other countries in the region, OICCI members perceive that the IPR environment in Pakistan to be "better" or "same" than Bangladesh, India and Philippines. Their feedback indicates that it has improved somewhat as compared to the survey conducted in 2017. In terms of estimated revenue losses, 17% of the respondents have indicated losing more than 20% of their annual turnover due to IP violation, compared to 6% in 2017.

OICCI IPR survey highlights the need for a concerted effort by the relevant authorities towards robust enforcement of IPR laws as the foreign investors expect significant improvement in the IPR regime to facilitate FDI in Pakistan.

Some of the concerns shared by the survey respondents included lengthy time lines for granting IP rights.

They also mentioned lack of awareness about IPR amongst some stakeholders, other than brand owners, and too few IP Tribunals for timely resolution of IPR infringement cases.

Currently over 90 % of the OICCI members prefer reliance on their own resources for monitoring threat of IPR violations. However, there is a great desire for all the IP owners to work with the government for a better IPR regime in Pakistan.

The OICCI 2019 IPR survey results reflect the assessment of the foreigninvestors, who are members of the chamber, on the state of intellectual property protection in Pakistan. The survey was conducted during August September 2019, following up on a similar survey conducted in 2017. Protection of IP is one of the key elements in attracting FDI in the country.

More Stories From Pakistan

