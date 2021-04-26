OICCI for effective IP regime to boost FDI, jobs

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :Overseas Investors' Chamber of Commerce and Industry has always been on the front for protecting intellectual property rights which is critical for attracting and retaining foreign direct investment.

Highlighting the importance of the World Intellectual Property Rights Day being celebrated on April 26 every year, OICCI President Irfan Siddiqui said close monitoring of IPR regime in Pakistan had always been a fundamental part of the OICCI agenda. Laws which gave a strong protection to Intellectual Property Rights played a key role in encouraging innovation and creativity in people and society, said OICCI statement here on Monday.

He said this year the theme of the World Intellectual Property Rights Day is "IP & SMEs: Taking Your Ideas to Market" and it would help highlight the fact that a strong IPR was not only a requirement for multinationals but a key point for all commercial entities and consumers.

Pakistan's recent accession to the Madrid Protocol had given local businesses especially the exporters protection of their trade marks in 196 different member countries. There were various indigenous geographical indication products in Pakistan like Peshawari chappals, Ajrak print and Sindhri mangoes.

The GI (Registration and Protection) Act- 2020 was crucial to secure worldwide recognition of the Pakistani products and had helped in establishing a system for the registration and protection of GI rights in Pakistan, OICCI Chief said.

" IPR protection motivates innovators, promotes business growth, creating employment, and diversifying the choice of products available to consumers," commented Ms.Erum Shakir, OICCI Managing Committee member and Chairperson of the OICCI's IPR Subcommittee' Strong and effective enforcement of IPR legal framework benefited consumers as they got the feeling of purchasing safe and guaranteed products, especially healthcare products, he added.

Sharing the experience and way forward for improving the IPR regime in Pakistan, OICCI members representing the collective voice of top 200 foreign investors in Pakistan observed that while the IPR laws in Pakistan were, by and large, world class and only effective and true implementation lacked.

While appreciating various initiatives of the IPR regulator in Pakistan, Intellectual Property Organization of Pakistan (IPO-P) towards facilitating IP protection and rationalizing the associated costs, they emphasized that the registration process for IPR ( copyrights, patents and Trade Marks) needed to be fully digitalized and fast turnaround timing to facilitate all IPR owners, spread all over the country.

That was needed to encourage new innovators and SMEs to opt for IP Registration. Moreover, a fast track resolution of IP disputes, with enhanced capacity and knowledge sharing on IPR in special courts / tribunals was expected to accelerate new registration of IPR and build positive image for the country.

In his concluding remarks, OICCI President Irfan Siddiqui expressed his satisfaction that OICCI members had been contribution over the years in raising the awareness about the importance of intellectual property rights in Pakistan for attracting new FDI, and in promoting innovation and creativity and jobs in the country .

Without adequate IP protection, local innovators were unable to attract investments, business creation was slow and jobs lost. Economic prosperity relied on job growth and strong, effective IP rights had a role to play in creating both, he said.