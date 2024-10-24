Open Menu

OICCI Hosts "Dining In The Dark Experience," To Unite Foreign Investors For Disability Inclusion

Sumaira FH Published October 24, 2024 | 05:40 PM

OICCI hosts "Dining in the Dark Experience," to unite foreign investors for disability inclusion

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) The Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI) organized a unique event, "Dining in the Dark Experience," in collaboration with Khaas Foodz Kitchen (KFK) on Thursday.

This initiative brought together OICCI’s member companies and foreign investors to emphasize the importance of disability inclusion and address the challenges persons with disabilities (PWDs) face in corporate environments, said a news release.

The highlight of the event was a sensory dining experience, where attendees were blindfolded and led through the meal cooked by visually impaired chefs from KFK, a social enterprise committed to training and employing individuals with disabilities.

This unique setting allowed participants to experience first-hand the difficulties PWDs face, fostering empathy and sparking discussions on inclusion.

Ahmed Bozai, Chairperson of OICCI's Diversity and Inclusion Subcommittee, emphasized the need for corporate Pakistan to drive change.

“Inclusive environments are more than just a moral responsibility- they are a business necessity.

People with disabilities bring immense talent, and it’s time we create pathways for them to fully contribute and thrive," said Ahmed during his keynote speech.

Following the dining experience, the event featured a panel discussion with industry leaders, including Ali Tareen, founder of Khaas Foodz Kitchen, Fizza Hussain, co-founder, KFK, Saadia Fahad, general manager of DEI, K-Electric, and Fatima Arshad, head of communications and sustainability, Unilever Pakistan.

The discussion explored the challenges and opportunities that businesses face in creating inclusive workplaces and the importance of adopting disability-friendly policies.

OICCI’s Diversity and Inclusion (D&I) surveys reveal that while about half of respondents prioritize D&I, representation of persons with disabilities (PWDs) remains low, with less than 0.5% of permanent employees being PWDs.

Commenting on this, OICCI Secretary General M Abdul Aleem said, “Our goal is to improve these numbers. It’s crucial for our member companies to move beyond policies and actively foster work environments where persons with disabilities can thrive."

Related Topics

Pakistan Business Enterprise Chamber Commerce Moral Event From Industry Ali Tareen

Recent Stories

PSX reaches highest level as 100 Index surpasses 8 ..

PSX reaches highest level as 100 Index surpasses 88,000 points mark

3 hours ago
 Security forces kill nine Khwarij in Bajaur Distri ..

Security forces kill nine Khwarij in Bajaur District

3 hours ago
 FO rejects OHCHR’s statement about constitutiona ..

FO rejects OHCHR’s statement about constitutional amendment

3 hours ago
 Bushra Bibi released from Adiala jail in Toshakhan ..

Bushra Bibi released from Adiala jail in Toshakhana case II

3 hours ago
 Sophie Devine Celebrates ICC Women’s T20 World C ..

Sophie Devine Celebrates ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Victory at Dubai's Ico ..

4 hours ago
 Dubai Customs Introduces "Coronary Artery Calcium ..

Dubai Customs Introduces "Coronary Artery Calcium (CAC) Screening" Initiative to ..

4 hours ago
IHC directs Adiala jail superintendent to present ..

IHC directs Adiala jail superintendent to present Imran Khan by 3pm today

5 hours ago
 Justice Mansoor writes another letter to outgoing ..

Justice Mansoor writes another letter to outgoing CJP Isa

6 hours ago
 COAS witnesses multinational exercise Indus Shield ..

COAS witnesses multinational exercise Indus Shield-2024

6 hours ago
 PakVsEng: England opt to bat first in final Test m ..

PakVsEng: England opt to bat first in final Test match today

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 October 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 October 2024

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan