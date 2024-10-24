- Home
- Pakistan
- OICCI hosts "Dining in the Dark Experience," to unite foreign investors for disability inclusion
OICCI Hosts "Dining In The Dark Experience," To Unite Foreign Investors For Disability Inclusion
Sumaira FH Published October 24, 2024 | 05:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) The Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI) organized a unique event, "Dining in the Dark Experience," in collaboration with Khaas Foodz Kitchen (KFK) on Thursday.
This initiative brought together OICCI’s member companies and foreign investors to emphasize the importance of disability inclusion and address the challenges persons with disabilities (PWDs) face in corporate environments, said a news release.
The highlight of the event was a sensory dining experience, where attendees were blindfolded and led through the meal cooked by visually impaired chefs from KFK, a social enterprise committed to training and employing individuals with disabilities.
This unique setting allowed participants to experience first-hand the difficulties PWDs face, fostering empathy and sparking discussions on inclusion.
Ahmed Bozai, Chairperson of OICCI's Diversity and Inclusion Subcommittee, emphasized the need for corporate Pakistan to drive change.
“Inclusive environments are more than just a moral responsibility- they are a business necessity.
People with disabilities bring immense talent, and it’s time we create pathways for them to fully contribute and thrive," said Ahmed during his keynote speech.
Following the dining experience, the event featured a panel discussion with industry leaders, including Ali Tareen, founder of Khaas Foodz Kitchen, Fizza Hussain, co-founder, KFK, Saadia Fahad, general manager of DEI, K-Electric, and Fatima Arshad, head of communications and sustainability, Unilever Pakistan.
The discussion explored the challenges and opportunities that businesses face in creating inclusive workplaces and the importance of adopting disability-friendly policies.
OICCI’s Diversity and Inclusion (D&I) surveys reveal that while about half of respondents prioritize D&I, representation of persons with disabilities (PWDs) remains low, with less than 0.5% of permanent employees being PWDs.
Commenting on this, OICCI Secretary General M Abdul Aleem said, “Our goal is to improve these numbers. It’s crucial for our member companies to move beyond policies and actively foster work environments where persons with disabilities can thrive."
Recent Stories
PSX reaches highest level as 100 Index surpasses 88,000 points mark
Security forces kill nine Khwarij in Bajaur District
FO rejects OHCHR’s statement about constitutional amendment
Bushra Bibi released from Adiala jail in Toshakhana case II
Sophie Devine Celebrates ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Victory at Dubai's Ico ..
Dubai Customs Introduces "Coronary Artery Calcium (CAC) Screening" Initiative to ..
IHC directs Adiala jail superintendent to present Imran Khan by 3pm today
Justice Mansoor writes another letter to outgoing CJP Isa
COAS witnesses multinational exercise Indus Shield-2024
PakVsEng: England opt to bat first in final Test match today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 October 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Kashmir Black Day: Indian Forces' continued oppression root cause of indigenous freedom movement in ..5 minutes ago
-
Policeman martyred as terrorists attacked SWU’s account office in Tank6 minutes ago
-
Traffic police taking action against underage drivers6 minutes ago
-
Ramesh Singh attends conference at Baba Guru Nanak University6 minutes ago
-
PTA wins LEAD Awards 2024 for creating safe digital spaces in Pakistan16 minutes ago
-
Art exhibition “Passages of Light” by Srilankan artists concludes at PNCA16 minutes ago
-
DC Larkana instructs Harris card should be distrube transparently.16 minutes ago
-
Institutions answerable to citizens under RTI Act Saadat Jahan16 minutes ago
-
Wildlife Team rescues & releases Brown Bear in Deosai National Park26 minutes ago
-
ECP reserves Islamabad constituencies’ election tribunal transfer verdict26 minutes ago
-
PA body discuss tourism promotion, preservation of archaeological sites26 minutes ago
-
Anti-dengue awareness walk held26 minutes ago