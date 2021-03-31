OICCI proposes unified 13% sales tax

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry submitted a comprehensive taxation proposals for Federal Budget 2021-22 which highlight various measures required to streamline the complex tax regime, incentivize the legitimate tax payer through ease of doing business measures and ensure filing of tax returns by all income earners.

Commenting on taxation proposals, OCCI President Irfan Siddiqui acknowledged that the government had taken various bold measures in the face of many economic challenges including those emerging from Covid-19 impact on the local and international trade and business.

He said OICCI members were fully conscious that the continuing spread of Covid-19 poses exceptional challenges to the government and have ,therefore, decided not to seek a number of taxation relief measures which, under normal circumstances, would have been justified to boost foreign direct investment and align Pakistan to compete with other regional countries".

He said OICCI had recommended the minimum tax regime should be rationalized with a lower level general tax rate and be immediately reduced to 0.2% for certain industries like oil refining and oil marketing companies with high turnover and low/government regulated margins.

Moreover, withholding tax regime with over 45 rates was cumbersome and needed to be immediately rationalized to 5 rates for filers. Final tax regime should be abolished and all withholding taxes should be made adjustable. Federal board of Revenue should ensure that all those persons who had been subjected to withholding taxes should file regular tax returns.

OICCI Secretary General, Abdul Aleem , giving further details of the key taxation proposals from the chamber emphasized on introducing one unified sales tax rate of 13 %, as applicable in Sindh, and one common tax return form throughout the country, filing of a single tax return with FBR instead of separate ST returns to the authorities in every province.

He said income tax rebate of 2% for Shariah Compliance investment had not been effective and the intent of the regulators would not be realized until these were aligned with Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan's shariah regulations.

He also said OICCI had recommended for substantial increase in federal excise duty on un-manufactured tobacco to arrest massive tax evasion in the tobacco industry. This together with introduction of track and trace monitoring system would boost FBR revenue significantly.

OICCI also proposed introducing stringent controls and penalties for illicit trade across the whole value chain. Pending review and revision of Afghan Transit Trade agreement , there was need to harmonize duty and tax rates to remove incentive for duty evasion, he said.

Highlighting the need for ease of doing business and promoting tax culture in the country , he said, OCCI had recommended that the tax regime should be simplified with reduction in the number of tax payments and filing of various forms/returns.

Pending tax refunds should be settled within 45 days and inter-adjustment of income/sales tax refunds be allowed in the law. In line with the latest focus in the country on digitization of the economy, FBR and associated tax authorities need to substantially upgrade their use of digital technology, data analytics, including artificial intelligence tools to effectively use a strong data base already available in the country from NADRA and other documented sources to ensure that all income earners regularly comply with the tax requirements.

Abdul Aleem observed that OICCI members believed in the potential of Pakistan, despite challenges, which could be harnessed with positive and regular engagement of relevant authorities and private sector. There was need to continuously improve and align policies and practices in Pakistan with the best in the region, to be able to attract sizeable FDI in the manufacturing , information technology and services export and other job creating sectors.