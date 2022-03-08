Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday said that Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI) had expressed full satisfaction over country's progress achieved under the present government

In a series of tweets, the prime minister said according to OICCI's survey, Pakistan was better than 6 out of 10 regional countries in 2021 viz-a-viz, 3 out of 10 in 2019.

"The OICCI expressed full satisfaction over the country's progress under our govt. They believe Pakistan is better than 6 out of 10 regional countries in 2021 verses 3 out of 10 in 2019," the prime minister posted on his twitter handle.

"Acc (according) to OICCI, in 2021, 68% viewed accelerating growth in their businesses in the next 2-3 years vs only 27% in 2019. Given the significant improvement in business climate, they want to conduct international road shows to showcase the opportunities in Pakistan," he added in a related tweet.

The OICCI, the collective voice of top foreign investors in Pakistan, on March 7, unveiled the results of its biennial "Perception and Investment Survey 2021" showing country's investment outlook as improved.

The survey results present an array of insights, shedding light on the increase in confidence of OICCI members on the growth potential of the country and some areas where government attention is required.

OICCI members forecast healthy growth of their respective business entities in Pakistan with an overwhelming 80 percent of respondents willing to recommend new FDI in Pakistan.

Foreign investors' sentiments about the investment and operating conditions in Pakistan, in comparison with regional countries had shown notable improvement, compared to the previous survey, as Pakistan has been rated "Better" ahead of India, Thailand, Vietnam, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Philippines.