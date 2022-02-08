OICCI to hold 'Pakistan Climate Conference 2022' to support positive climate actions in Pakistan: OICCI

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

President of OICCI Ghias Khan Tuesday said that the Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI), the collective voice of top foreign investors in Pakistan would organize the 'Pakistan Climate Conference 2022' on March 16

While announcing the date and unveiling the logo of the Conference, Ghias Khan, said, "The Pakistan Climate Conference will build on learning from COP 26 to identify and implement efforts needed to promote positive climate actions and reduce climate change impact in Pakistan.

The event will bring together global climate experts, policymakers, and corporate decision-makers to share learning and best practices to help Pakistan develop necessary policy and climate interventions." The Pakistan Climate Conference aimed to start a dialog on several critical areas to support Pakistan's achievement of the Nationally Determined Commitments (NDC) made at COP26, said a news release.

This commitment aimed to cut 50% of projected emissions and achieve 60% renewable energy by 2030. In addition, Pakistan has set the vision to work on clean transport, with 30% electric vehicles by 2030 and trusting and investing in nature.

The Pakistan Climate Conference aimed to start the dialogue on several critical areas that can help with policy direction and provide the best practices needed for the country to speed up its climate-positive journey.

Vice President, OICCI Amir Paracha, said, "The Pakistan Climate Conference is being organized in a hybrid format, with speakers and participants joining physically and virtually.

The Conference will provide best practices and a roadmap on areas such as reducing emissions and renewable energy, reducing waste, ensuring fair usage of water, and better monitoring of positive climate actions."