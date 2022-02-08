OICCI to hold Pakistan Climate Conference-2022 on March 16

Overseas Investors' Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the collective voice of top foreign investors in Pakistan, on Tuesday announced to organize international conference titled 'Pakistan Climate Conference -2022' in Karachi on March 16 to support positive climate actions in Pakistan

During media briefing here at OICCI, President of the chamber Ghias Khan said the planned conference would help identify and implement the efforts needed to promote positive climate actions and reduce climate change impact in Pakistan.

The event would bring together global climate experts, policy makers and corporate decision-makers to share learnings and the best practices to help Pakistan develop necessary policy and climate interventions.

Pakistan climate conference aimed at starting dialog on several critical areas to support Pakistan's achievement of the nationally determined commitments made at the United Nations' Climate Change Conference (COP26), he said.

This commitment, he said, aimed to cut 50 percent of projected emissions and achieve 60% renewable energy by 2030. In addition, Pakistan had set the vision to work on clean transport, with 30 percent electric vehicles by 2030 and trusting and investing in nature.

Pakistan had a long way to go to demonstrate progress against its ambitious Nationally Determined Commitments. The Pakistan Climate Conference aimed to start dialogue on several critical areas that could help with policy direction and provide the best practices needed for the country to speed up its climate positive journey.

Through video link, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood said climate change had an economic impact as well.

" I am confident, Pakistan climate conference will lay the foundation for an action plan that will help Pakistan meet its global climate commitments and ensure the sustainability of its economy," he added.

OICCI Vice President. Amir Paracha said Pakistan climate conference was being organized in a hybrid format, with speakers and participants joining physically and virtually. The conference would provide the best practices and a roadmap on areas such as reducing emissions and renewable energy, reducing waste, ensuring fair usage of water and better monitoring of positive climate actions.

Earlier, M.Abdul Aleem highlighted the role of OICCI in Pakistan's economy.

The officer bears also responded to queries from media.