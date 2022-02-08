UrduPoint.com

OICCI To Hold Pakistan Climate Conference-2022 On March 16

Sumaira FH Published February 08, 2022 | 06:59 PM

OICCI to hold Pakistan Climate Conference-2022 on March 16

Overseas Investors' Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the collective voice of top foreign investors in Pakistan, on Tuesday announced to organize international conference titled 'Pakistan Climate Conference -2022' in Karachi on March 16 to support positive climate actions in Pakistan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :Overseas Investors' Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the collective voice of top foreign investors in Pakistan, on Tuesday announced to organize international conference titled 'Pakistan Climate Conference -2022' in Karachi on March 16 to support positive climate actions in Pakistan.

During media briefing here at OICCI, President of the chamber Ghias Khan said the planned conference would help identify and implement the efforts needed to promote positive climate actions and reduce climate change impact in Pakistan.

The event would bring together global climate experts, policy makers and corporate decision-makers to share learnings and the best practices to help Pakistan develop necessary policy and climate interventions.

Pakistan climate conference aimed at starting dialog on several critical areas to support Pakistan's achievement of the nationally determined commitments made at the United Nations' Climate Change Conference (COP26), he said.

This commitment, he said, aimed to cut 50 percent of projected emissions and achieve 60% renewable energy by 2030. In addition, Pakistan had set the vision to work on clean transport, with 30 percent electric vehicles by 2030 and trusting and investing in nature.

Pakistan had a long way to go to demonstrate progress against its ambitious Nationally Determined Commitments. The Pakistan Climate Conference aimed to start dialogue on several critical areas that could help with policy direction and provide the best practices needed for the country to speed up its climate positive journey.

Through video link, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood said climate change had an economic impact as well.

" I am confident, Pakistan climate conference will lay the foundation for an action plan that will help Pakistan meet its global climate commitments and ensure the sustainability of its economy," he added.

OICCI Vice President. Amir Paracha said Pakistan climate conference was being organized in a hybrid format, with speakers and participants joining physically and virtually. The conference would provide the best practices and a roadmap on areas such as reducing emissions and renewable energy, reducing waste, ensuring fair usage of water and better monitoring of positive climate actions.

Earlier, M.Abdul Aleem highlighted the role of OICCI in Pakistan's economy.

The officer bears also responded to queries from media.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Prime Minister United Nations Water Vehicles Progress Chamber March Commerce Media Event From Industry Share Best Top

Recent Stories

13 million face hunger as Horn of Africa drought w ..

13 million face hunger as Horn of Africa drought worsens: UN

7 seconds ago
 Blinken heads to Asia as Ukraine crisis boils

Blinken heads to Asia as Ukraine crisis boils

8 seconds ago
 Burkina prosecutors seek 30 years for ex-leader Co ..

Burkina prosecutors seek 30 years for ex-leader Compaore over Sankara murder

11 seconds ago
 Woman among 7 arrested, narcotics seized

Woman among 7 arrested, narcotics seized

13 seconds ago
 Naval Chief calls on Iraqi Navy Commander during o ..

Naval Chief calls on Iraqi Navy Commander during official visit

4 minutes ago
 IESCO notifies power suspension programme

IESCO notifies power suspension programme

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>