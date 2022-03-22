OIC’s 48th session begins in Islamabad

(@Abdulla99267510)

The thematic focus of the two-day Ministerial Conference is on 'Partnering for Unity, Justice and Development'.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 22nd, 2022) The 48th Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation begins in Islamabad today (Tuesday).

Foreign Ministers and high-level dignitaries from OIC Member and Observer States, attending the session, will also witness the Pakistan Day Parade tomorrow as Guests of Honour.

China's State Councilor and Foreign Minister, Wang Yi will attend as a Special Guest.

Senior officials from non-OIC countries, senior representatives from the United Nations, regional and international organizations, including the Arab League and the Gulf Cooperation Council will also participate.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will deliver the keynote address at the Inaugural Session today (Tuesday). Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will chair the Council of Foreign Ministers session.