UrduPoint.com

OIC’s 48th Session Begins In Islamabad

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 22, 2022 | 11:46 AM

OIC’s 48th session begins in Islamabad

The thematic focus of the two-day Ministerial Conference is on 'Partnering for Unity, Justice and Development'.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 22nd, 2022) The 48th Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation begins in Islamabad today (Tuesday).

The thematic focus of the two-day Ministerial Conference is on 'Partnering for Unity, Justice and Development'.

Foreign Ministers and high-level dignitaries from OIC Member and Observer States, attending the session, will also witness the Pakistan Day Parade tomorrow as Guests of Honour.

China's State Councilor and Foreign Minister, Wang Yi will attend as a Special Guest.

Senior officials from non-OIC countries, senior representatives from the United Nations, regional and international organizations, including the Arab League and the Gulf Cooperation Council will also participate.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will deliver the keynote address at the Inaugural Session today (Tuesday). Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will chair the Council of Foreign Ministers session.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Islamabad United Nations Pakistan Day From Arab OIC

Recent Stories

US Should Stop Escalating Relations With Russia an ..

US Should Stop Escalating Relations With Russia and Put Pressure on Kiev- Russia ..

28 seconds ago
 OIC CFM: Federal Ministers, parliamentarians arriv ..

OIC CFM: Federal Ministers, parliamentarians arrive at National Assembly Hall

30 seconds ago
 PITB Incubation Wing Hosts National Startup Expo

PITB Incubation Wing Hosts National Startup Expo

24 minutes ago
 ANF recovers 39,600kg drugs

ANF recovers 39,600kg drugs

8 minutes ago
 CM Usman Buzdar takes notice of killing labourer

CM Usman Buzdar takes notice of killing labourer

8 minutes ago
 Orakzai sports, culture festival concludes amid fu ..

Orakzai sports, culture festival concludes amid fun

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>