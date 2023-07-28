Open Menu

OIC's Extraordinary CFM Moot On July 31 To Discuss Quran's Repeated Desecration

Sumaira FH Published July 28, 2023 | 07:58 PM

OIC's extraordinary CFM moot on July 31 to discuss Quran's repeated desecration

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will hold an extraordinary virtual session for the Council of Foreign Ministers of Member States (CFM) on July 31 to discuss the repeated incidents of desecration and burning of copies of the Holy Quran in Sweden and Denmark

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2023 ):The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will hold an extraordinary virtual session for the Council of Foreign Ministers of Member States (CFM) on July 31 to discuss the repeated incidents of desecration and burning of copies of the Holy Quran in Sweden and Denmark.

This session has been convened at the request of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Chair of the 14th Islamic Summit, and the Republic of Iraq.

This urgent meeting of ministers has been called in response to the final statement issued by the OIC Executive Committee after an extraordinary meeting held at the OIC General Secretariat in Jeddah on July 02, this year.

The statement addressed the burning of a copy of the Holy Quran in Sweden and called for high-level emergency meetings as needed.

The meeting is being held considering the OIC Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha's consultations with the member states regarding the implementation of the final statement issued by the Executive Committee.

Further measures are also being considered in response to the repeated provocative actions that represent deliberate religious hatred and intolerance.

Related Topics

Iraq Jeddah Saudi Arabia Sweden Denmark July OIC

Recent Stories

Russian Lawmaker Says Explosive Device Planted at ..

Russian Lawmaker Says Explosive Device Planted at Oil Refinery in Russia's Samar ..

14 minutes ago
 DC inspects control room set up for Muharram proce ..

DC inspects control room set up for Muharram processions

25 minutes ago
 FESCO staff directed to resolve electricity-relate ..

FESCO staff directed to resolve electricity-related complaints immediately on As ..

14 minutes ago
 Ukrainian Missile Intercepted in Taganrog, Debris ..

Ukrainian Missile Intercepted in Taganrog, Debris Falls in City - Russian Defens ..

14 minutes ago
 UK Interior Ministry Purchasing Tents to House 2,0 ..

UK Interior Ministry Purchasing Tents to House 2,000 Migrants - Reports

14 minutes ago
 WAM delegation in Tokyo discusses cooperation with ..

WAM delegation in Tokyo discusses cooperation with Japanese media outlets

47 minutes ago
G20 environment meeting ends without agreement on ..

G20 environment meeting ends without agreement on climate crisis

29 minutes ago
 UAE participates in ninth edition of Francophone G ..

UAE participates in ninth edition of Francophone Games

2 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrives in UAE to co ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrives in UAE to condole death of President Sheik ..

29 minutes ago
 Emirati Human Resources Development Council organi ..

Emirati Human Resources Development Council organises Emirates &#039;Open Career ..

2 hours ago
 German inflation slows to 6.2% in July

German inflation slows to 6.2% in July

29 minutes ago
 Russia's Rosatom Proposes to Create Nuclear Power ..

Russia's Rosatom Proposes to Create Nuclear Power Fleet for Africa

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan