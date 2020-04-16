UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Oil Agency Catches Fire While Shifting Of Petrol In Muzaffargarh

Umer Jamshaid 30 seconds ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 02:56 PM

Oil agency catches fire while shifting of petrol in Muzaffargarh

Fire erupted into an oil agency while shifting of petrol at Masoo Shah chowk near Rohilanwali

MUZAFFARGARH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :Fire erupted into an oil agency while shifting of petrol at Masoo Shah chowk near Rohilanwali.

According to Rescue 1122, petrol was being shifted into a petrol tank at oil agency and suddenly fire erupted which covered all the area.

Upon receiving the information, Rescue 1122 ambulances and fire vehicles responded quickly and controlled on fire.

No human loss was reported while nearby shops also remained safe due to timely control on fire.

APP /shn-sak1410 hrs

Related Topics

Fire Petrol Oil Vehicles Tank Rescue 1122 All

Recent Stories

718 smuggled bags of American almond seized in Mia ..

3 minutes ago

Chilean author Luis Sepulveda dies of virus in Spa ..

3 minutes ago

PM reprimands Zafar Mirza for not apprising top co ..

11 minutes ago

Japan PM to expand virus emergency nationwide: rep ..

3 minutes ago

UK set to extend coronavirus lockdown

3 minutes ago

KP Govt allocates over Rs13bln for relief under Eh ..

26 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.