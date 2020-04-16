Oil agency catches fire while shifting of petrol in Muzaffargarh

Fire erupted into an oil agency while shifting of petrol at Masoo Shah chowk near Rohilanwali

MUZAFFARGARH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :Fire erupted into an oil agency while shifting of petrol at Masoo Shah chowk near Rohilanwali.

According to Rescue 1122, petrol was being shifted into a petrol tank at oil agency and suddenly fire erupted which covered all the area.

Upon receiving the information, Rescue 1122 ambulances and fire vehicles responded quickly and controlled on fire.

No human loss was reported while nearby shops also remained safe due to timely control on fire.

