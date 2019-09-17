UrduPoint.com
Oil And Gas Recovered From Kohat

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 06:48 PM

Crude oil and gas has been explored from development well No. 5 atChanda Oil Field located at district Kohat, KP

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 17th September, 2019) Crude oil and gas has been explored from development well No. 5 at Chanda Oil Field located at district Kohat, KP.This is the first discovery of Crude oil and Gas from "Wargal Formation" , It was the joint venture of Chanda D&PL comprising Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) as operator with 72% shares, Government Holdings (Private) Limited (GHPL) with 17.5% and Zaver Petroleum Corporation (Private) Limited (ZPCL) with 10.5% shares have discovered oil and gas from its development well No.

05, which is located in District Kohat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province. This is the first discovery of Crude oil and Gas from "Wargal Formation" in Chanda Oil Field.The structure of Chanda Well No.

05 was drilled and tested using OGDCL's in house expertise. The well was drilled down to the depth of 5440 meters. The well has been tested 76 barrels Per Day (BPD) Crude oil and 0.512 Million Standard Cube Feet Per Day (MMSCFD) of gas through choke size 32/64" at well head flowing pressure 89-149 Pounds per Square Inch (PSI) from Wargal Formation (Exploratory Target).The discovery of Chanda Well # 05 is the result of aggressive exploration strategy adopted by the Company.

It has opened a new avenue in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa area for exploration of deeper prospects for other E&P companies operating in the area. The discovery of oil and gas at deeper prospects would certainly add to the hydrocarbon reserves base of the OGDCL and of the country.

