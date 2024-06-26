Oil Association urges govt to restore previous taxation level

All Pakistan Oil Association urged the Federal Government to restore taxation to its previous level to support the industry

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) All Pakistan Oil Association urged the Federal Government to restore taxation to its previous level to support the industry.

This announcement was made by the patron-in-chief of the association, Khawaja Muhammad Fazil, Chairman Malik Muneeb, Vice Chairman Sheikh Waqas, Mustafa Kamal Khan, Mian Abdul Razzaq, Munawar Iqbal, Sheikh Farooq, and Mian Adeel during a press conference at the Multan Press Club here.

They further stated that though the industry operating 100 days of the year but fixed charges have been imposed on electricity bills upto Rs 300,000 per month on each oil mill.

Similarly, the electricity unit rate has nearly doubled in the last six months, and a 10 pc sales tax has been imposed on oil cake, and an 18 pc sales tax on oilseeds, along with a one pc increase in turnover tax, they informed.

In such conditions, the prices of milk and ghee will rise significantly due to the increased costs of oil cake and oilseeds.

The decrease in the cotton price by 2 rupees per maund will result in farmers getting even lower rates, discouraging the cultivation of cotton in the future.

A reduction in cotton production may adversely affect the textile sector and increase unemployment, they apprehended. The association urged upon govt to immediately address the issues.