Oil Association Urges Govt To Restore Previous Taxation Level
Muhammad Irfan Published June 26, 2024 | 10:44 PM
All Pakistan Oil Association urged the Federal Government to restore taxation to its previous level to support the industry
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) All Pakistan Oil Association urged the Federal Government to restore taxation to its previous level to support the industry.
This announcement was made by the patron-in-chief of the association, Khawaja Muhammad Fazil, Chairman Malik Muneeb, Vice Chairman Sheikh Waqas, Mustafa Kamal Khan, Mian Abdul Razzaq, Munawar Iqbal, Sheikh Farooq, and Mian Adeel during a press conference at the Multan Press Club here.
They further stated that though the industry operating 100 days of the year but fixed charges have been imposed on electricity bills upto Rs 300,000 per month on each oil mill.
Similarly, the electricity unit rate has nearly doubled in the last six months, and a 10 pc sales tax has been imposed on oil cake, and an 18 pc sales tax on oilseeds, along with a one pc increase in turnover tax, they informed.
In such conditions, the prices of milk and ghee will rise significantly due to the increased costs of oil cake and oilseeds.
The decrease in the cotton price by 2 rupees per maund will result in farmers getting even lower rates, discouraging the cultivation of cotton in the future.
A reduction in cotton production may adversely affect the textile sector and increase unemployment, they apprehended. The association urged upon govt to immediately address the issues.
Recent Stories
Traders demands to end unannounced electric load shedding
CM Bugti's policy for youth; a positive sign; MPA
8m people drug addicts in Pakistan: Dr Jaffar Mubarak
International Bar Association raises alarm over draconian laws in Indian-Occupie ..
KP CM directs completion of baseline survey regarding KP-RET Project
Heat wave kills 10 in Karachi
Afghanistan, fantastic to witness in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup: Shahid Afridi
Punjab Assembly approves Rs 5446 billion budget for FY 2024-25
Public cooperation imperative to eradicate increasing trend of narcotics use: Dr ..
AGP prays SC to dismiss SIC's appeal for reserved seats
AJK President urges overseas Kashmiris to unite against Modi's 'nefarious design ..
DC raises concern over rising illegal drug trade
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Traders demands to end unannounced electric load shedding53 seconds ago
-
CM Bugti's policy for youth; a positive sign; MPA56 seconds ago
-
8m people drug addicts in Pakistan: Dr Jaffar Mubarak58 seconds ago
-
KP CM directs completion of baseline survey regarding KP-RET Project5 minutes ago
-
Punjab Assembly approves Rs 5446 billion budget for FY 2024-259 minutes ago
-
Public cooperation imperative to eradicate increasing trend of narcotics use: Dr Imtiaz Dogar10 minutes ago
-
AGP prays SC to dismiss SIC's appeal for reserved seats10 minutes ago
-
Foundation celebrates birth anniversary of Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto7 minutes ago
-
Sattar urges govt slash consumer tax, defer internal debt repayments to revive economy13 minutes ago
-
Distt Administration sets official rates for naan, chapati7 minutes ago
-
Punjab Assembly approves Finance Bill 2024-257 minutes ago
-
Police conduct joint operation for peace in Karak10 minutes ago