Oil Companies Responsible To Ensure Security Of Depots Under Policy Of OGRA: Daulatpur Deputy

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 06:20 PM

Oil companies responsible to ensure security of depots under policy of OGRA: Daulatpur Deputy

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :Daulatpur Deputy Commissioner Abrar Ahmed Jafar held a meeting with representatives of oil companies, oil depots and tankers association to take an account of security and safety of oil companies and oil depots.

SSP Motorway Police Sajjad Hussain Bhatti, Assistant Commissioner Qazi Ahmed Abdul Qadeer and representatives of oil companies, depots and tankers' association attended the meeting.

While addressing the meeting Deputy Commissioner Abrar Ahmed Jafar said that oil companies under the agreement with district administration were responsible to ensure the security to oil depots under the policy guideline of OGRA in order to avert any untoward incident.

He said that facilities besides parking of oil tankers near the oil depot should be improved so that the parking of the oil tankers on the national highway could not be held.

He said that availability of ambulances should also be ensured with the improvement in health facilities.

He said that ambulance facility should also be extended to its local population in case of any emergency and a committee headed by Assistant Commissioner Qazi Ahmed would be formed for the solution to security issues at oil depots, which would include representatives of Oil Depots, Motorway, Sindh Police and owners of oil takers.

The committee, he said would visit all depots and would ensure security, parking and other arrangements and also propose to prevent accidents on the national highway.

On this occasion representatives of oil depots informed meeting about policy for safety arrangements, parking and oil filling conditions. The representatives of the Oil Tanker Association also presented their issues in the meeting.

