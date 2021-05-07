UrduPoint.com
Oil Depot Gutted In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 2 days ago Fri 07th May 2021 | 02:03 PM

An oil depot caught fire and burnt precious material in the area of Millat Town police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :An oil depot caught fire and burnt precious material in the area of Millat Town police station.

Police said in Friday that Faisal Rafiq,resident of D-Type colony,was running an illegal oil depot in oil-tankers' parking area at Jhumra Road near Chak No.203-RB Gatti which caught fire due to unknown reasons.

The fire engulfed the entire surroundings and burnt precious items including 5 motorcycles and a large quantity of oil.

On getting information,fire fighters of Rescue 1122 reached the spot and brought the fire under control after hectic efforts. However, no loss of life was reported in this incident.

The police registered a case against depot owner Faisal Rafiq and started investigation for his arrest.

