UrduPoint.com

Oil Import Bill Increases To $17bn

Faizan Hashmi Published June 09, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Oil import bill increases to $17bn

ISLAMABAD, Jun 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :The 0il import bill increased by 95.9 percent to US$17.03 billion July-April FY2022 compare to US$8.69 billion during the corresponding period last year.

According to the economic survey 2021-22 issued by the Federal minister, the import of petroleum products went up by 121.15 percent in value and 24.18 percent in quantity.

During July-April FY2022, the import of petroleum products increased to US$8.55 billion in July-April FY 2022 compared to US$3.87 billion during July-April 2021.

It said that the crude oil imports rose by 75.1 percent in value and 1.4 per cent in quantity during the period under review.

Petroleum crude reached to US$4.

22 billion July-April FY2022 against US$2.41 billion in the same period in FY2021.

During July-March FY2022, the total processed imported crude stood at million metric tons while processed local crude recorded at 2.31 million metric tons.

Similarly, the import of LNG has increased by 39.86 percent during July-April FY2022. It is important to note that increase in LPG is largely triggered by increase in value which stood at 82.90 percent.

Higher oil prices in the global market and massive depreciation of the Pakistani rupee making oil imports more expensive, triggering external sector pressure and is widening trade deficit of the country, it added.

Related Topics

Pakistan LPG Import Oil Same Market Billion Million

Recent Stories

Camon 19 series; TECNO to Globally Launch the new ..

Camon 19 series; TECNO to Globally Launch the new Stylish Icon in the Tech world

29 minutes ago
 OPPO F21 Pro 5G achieves new highs of anticipation ..

OPPO F21 Pro 5G achieves new highs of anticipation – Goes on Sale in Pakistan

56 minutes ago
 PM wants to award driver who saved peoples'lives

PM wants to award driver who saved peoples'lives

1 hour ago
 Dr Amir Liaaqat Hussain passes away

Dr Amir Liaaqat Hussain passes away

4 hours ago
 PCB introduces CA Divisional U19 tournament

PCB introduces CA Divisional U19 tournament

4 hours ago
 Money laundering case: Maqsood Chaprasi dies

Money laundering case: Maqsood Chaprasi dies

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.